Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Anticipated to Reach Around $420 Billion By 2033

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - The artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure market has been expanding steadily due to the rising need for AI-driven solutions in industries including healthcare, banking, retail, manufacturing, and automotive. Because of their capacity for parallel computing, graphics processing units(GPUs) are frequently employed to accelerate artificial intelligence workloads. An increasing amount of strong artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure is needed to serve these applications as companies in a variety of industries realize how AI can boost productivity, creativity, and competitive advantage. A report from Precedence Research projected that the global artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure market size was valued at USD 37.03 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 421.44 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 27.53% from 2024 to 2033. The report said: “The need for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure is growing as companies in a variety of sectors incorporate AI into their operations to obtain insights, automate procedures, and improve decision-making. This covers both software frameworks and tools for AI development and deployment, as well as hardware like GPUs, TPUs, and specialist AI chips.” Active tech companies in the markets this week include: Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), C3 AI (NYSE: AI), Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL).



Precedence Research continued: “The increasing ubiquity of cloud computing offers resources that are both affordable and scalable for the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. By providing AI-specific services and solutions, cloud service providers allow businesses to access strong computing resources without having to make a sizable upfront hardware investment. The artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure market is growing as a result of the advent of AI companies and a thriving ecosystem of developers, academics, and businesses. These organizations stimulate market expansion by fostering innovation in AI services, software, and hardware. North America held the largest share of the global Artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure market. There was fierce rivalry in the North American industry, and businesses were often coming up with new ideas to enhance the effectiveness, scalability, and performance of their Artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure products. In the market, corporations frequently undertake mergers and acquisitions in an effort to bolster their artificial intelligence capabilities and increase their market share. The necessity for high-performance computing power to train and implement AI models, along with improvements in AI algorithms and applications, was driving demand for Artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.”

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) Enters Binding LOI to Purchase Dozens of High-Performance, Immersible, AI-Powered Servers - Avant Technologies, Inc. (“Avant” or the “Company”), a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) technology company specializing in cutting edge AI and data center infrastructure solutions, today announced it has entered into a Binding Letter of Intent (“BLOI”) with Florida-based Flow Wave, LLC (“FW”), a pioneer in immersible computer server development. This agreement paves the way for Avant to acquire up to 50 state-of-the-art high-performance immersible computer servers from FW in a deal valued at $50 million.

This transaction, subject to a mutually satisfactory definitive agreement (“Definitive Agreement”), signifies a major leap forward for Avant as it expects to lead the way in providing distributed submerged infrastructure solutions. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, this acquisition of up to 50 high-performance immersible computer servers allows Avant to address the complex challenges of the digital era with cutting-edge solutions.

Flow Wave’s Immersion-as-a-Service computer servers utilize state-of-the-art immersion cooling technologies, which significantly enhances compute performance and energy efficiency. Flow Wave’s innovative approach addresses the growing demands for higher processing power and sustainability in the data center industry. The partnership with Flow Wave aligns perfectly with Avant’s commitment to enabling top-tier AI infrastructure solutions and optimizing operational efficiencies.

Key Features of Flow Wave Immersible AI Supercomputer Servers:

Unparalleled Compute Performance: Designed to handle intensive AI and machine learning workloads. These servers offer superior processing power, which allow for faster and more efficient data analysis.



Power Consumption Efficiencies: Immersion cooling technology reduces the energy consumption required for cooling, leading to substantial cost savings and a smaller carbon footprint.



Compact Physical Design: Immersible servers are compact and sleek, making them ideal for AI data centers with limited floor space or those seeking to optimize their existing infrastructure. The compact design also reduces the overall weight and size of the server, making it easier to transport and install.



Enhanced Reliability: The immersible design improves hardware longevity and reliability, reducing downtime and maintenance costs.



“Avant's revolutionary AI software platform is poised to transform the landscape of data center management,” said William Hisey, Avant’s Chief Executive Officer. “By integrating proprietary machine learning algorithms with open-source innovations into those servers, Avant is developing a highly intelligent system designed to optimize resource allocation, enhance performance, and drive unprecedented levels of efficiency and automation. This marks the beginning of a new era for Avant Technologies, positioning us at the forefront of the supercomputer-driven data center industry and setting new standards for managing and storing AI applications.” Continued… Read these full press releases and more news for Avant Technologies at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-avai/

Other recent developments in the markets of note include:

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, and Bloom Energy (BE), a leading provider of clean energy solutions, recently announced that the companies are working together to implement innovative AI-based solutions to broaden the scope and precision of Bloom’s product monitoring technology.

With the C3 AI Reliability Suite, Bloom Energy will be able to enhance operational excellence, improve reliability, and maximize energy output of their fuel cell servers. AI-based insights will provide timely recommendations to Bloom’s remote monitoring teams to improve fuel-cell server performance.

With a gigawatt of installed capacity, Bloom receives and monitors a billion real-time performance data points daily from its energy systems and has advanced the use of data analytics in the energy sector to both monitor and refine fuel cell performance and support new science, research, and technology innovation. Now, Bloom’s remote engineering teams will use AI recommendations, alerts, and workflows within the C3 AI Reliability Suite to adjust fuel cell operating parameters that impact cell performance and lifetime, further refining Bloom’s operational excellence.

To address the increasing need for real-time AI computing at the industrial edge, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) recently announced the general software availability of NVIDIA AI Enterprise-IGX with NVIDIA Holoscan on the NVIDIA IGX™ platform. Together, they empower solution providers within the medical, industrial and scientific computing sectors to develop and deploy edge AI solutions faster, with enterprise-grade software and support.

NVIDIA AI Enterprise-IGX is a new offering providing enterprises with unprecedented performance, security and support for the edge computing software stack, streamlining AI-powered operations and the deployment of AI applications at scale. NVIDIA Holoscan is a sensor-processing platform for streamlining the development and deployment of AI and high-performance computing applications to deliver real-time insights.

By combining NVIDIA AI Enterprise-IGX and Holoscan on IGX, NVIDIA offers an enterprise-grade platform that delivers powerful AI compute, flexible sensor integration, real-time performance and functional safety for the industrial edge — cutting the time and costs required to build advanced AI solutions across industries.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, recently expanded its connectivity portfolio with the launch of the new Alaska® P PCIe retimer product line built to scale data center compute fabrics inside accelerated servers, general-purpose servers, CXL systems and disaggregated infrastructure. The first two products, 8- and 16-lane PCIe Gen 6 retimers, connect AI accelerators, GPUs, CPUs and other components inside server systems.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications are driving data flows and connections inside server systems at significantly higher bandwidth, necessitating PCIe retimers to meet the required connection distances at faster speeds. PCIe is the industry standard for inside-server-system connections between AI accelerators, GPUs, CPUs and other server components. AI models are doubling their computation requirements every six months and are now the primary driver of the PCIe roadmap, with PCIe Gen 6 becoming a requirement.

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, recently announced at its annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2024, new tools and innovations that accelerate how developers build enterprise-grade pipelines, models, and applications with their data. Snowflake is furthering its mission of eliminating complexity for customers with new developer tooling and native integrations that speed up development, while empowering them to efficiently ship more advanced products in the AI Data Cloud.

"Thousands of developers around the globe already rely on Snowflake as their go-to development platform. Our latest innovations continue to push the boundaries of what builders can create in the AI Data Cloud, bringing familiar, yet powerful experiences to their enterprise data where it already lives," said Jeff Hollan, Head of Applications and Developer Platform, Snowflake. "Developers can harness the full breadth of Snowflake’s leading scale, performance, and governance to easily deliver large language model-powered applications that unlock value, ultimately putting AI in the hands of more users."

