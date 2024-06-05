Fit Learning Online Partners with Interactive Learning Platform, Pearl, for Dynamic Solution to Digital Education

Accessing behavior science approach to learning from the learner’s home has never been easier and more high tech solution oriented

NEW YORK, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Fit Learning Online , an organization with an approach to education rooted in the revolutionary science of behavior, announces a partnership with Pearl , a leading research-driven tutoring management system that powers evidence-based programs to streamline operations, report actionable data, and improve outcomes of students. Launched together ahead of summer tutoring enrollments, this partnership enables innovative online learning experiences, with the integration of Fit Learning's transformative learning model and Pearl’s high impact tutoring management system for students in grades 1st - college, across the U.S.



Summer enrollments with Fit Learning Online produce 1 to 2 years’ gain in core academic skills such that a learner has the opportunity to catch up or get ahead before the next school year. The Fit Reading, Fit Math, or Fit Logic programs produce true mastery, or fluency, in essential literacy, computation, problem-solving, and critical thinking skills that ensure a learner’s success during the next school year.

For over 20 years, scientist-educator Kimberly Nix Berens Ph.D. and the Fit Learning team have developed and refined a powerful system of instruction based on behavior science, which has transformed the learning abilities of thousands of children worldwide, including those who are struggling, average, gifted, or learning disabled.

Now an online learning platform, this system consistently produces over one year’s growth in 40 hours of instruction. The Fit Learning Online program stems from the Fit Learning traditional programs which target areas such as basic classroom readiness, phonemic awareness, reading fluency, comprehension, inferential language, basic and advanced mathematics, grammar, and expressive writing.

From a deep rooted passion for behavioral approaches to learning, and her early beginnings in a broom closet at the University of Nevada – Reno, Dr. Berens has helped grow Fit Learning to an organization that has impacted thousands of students worldwide.

“With 70% of American school children below proficiency in reading – along with all other academic subjects - the educational crisis we are facing as a nation has been a crisis since the dawn of our public education system,” says Dr. Kimberly Berens. “This crisis is not new, and we are in a vicious cycle of failure because the educational establishment functions as an ideological institution, rather than a scientific one.”

“From Dakota Dreams to Guilford County, NC and the Illinois Tutoring Initiative, the Pearl Tutoring Management System securely powers the nations most successful tutoring programs,” said John Failla founder and CEO. “We are thrilled Fit Learning Online has chosen Pearl to be its trusted partner to start, scale and sustain their evidence-based tutoring.”

Learners will be able to access Fit Learning Online x Pearl where they will be able to utilize tools including intelligent matching, document sharing, virtual classrooms, and comprehensive reporting. For more information visit tutorwithpearl.com.

ABOUT FIT LEARNING ONLINE

In addition to in-person sessions conducted at 22 brick and mortar locations, Fit Learning has been conducting online sessions since 2013. However, the arrival of COVID in 2020 led to the scaling of Fit Learning’s tried-and-true in-person method to a fully virtual setting. The result of that effort indicated that the same remarkable results are produced during online sessions as during live, in-person sessions. Fit Learning Online was born out of necessity, but it has thrived because of its effectiveness. Parents save time and alleviate the hassle of driving back and forth to lessons without sacrificing the achievement of their students. Fit Learning Online sessions lead students to achieve fluency, or true mastery, in every foundational skill area essential for long-term academic success: reading, math, logic, and writing. Fit Learning Online also offers a complete homeschooling program for families looking for a highly effective alternative to traditional education. www.fitlearningonline.com

ABOUT PEARL

Based in Richmond, VA, Pearl is the only tutor management platform and ecosystem that powers evidence-based tutoring to streamline operations, report actionable data, and improve outcomes for districts, state agencies and independent organizations. The platform fully integrates classroom and administrative tools allowing its partners to start, scale and sustain data-driven, secure tutoring to support measurable outcomes for all communities. The Pearl ecosystem provides access to the nation’s largest and most respected industry partners including the National Student Support Accelerator at Stanford University, Centers for Research and Reform at Johns Hopkins University, and Deans For Impact. For a full list of Pearl’s ecosystem members and to learn more, visit TutorwithPearl.com .

ABOUT KIMBERLY NIX BERENS, Ph.D.

Kimberly Nix Berens, Ph.D. is the Founder of Fit Learning and CEO of Fit Learning Online. She co-created a powerful system of instruction based in behavior science and the Technology of Teaching, which has transformed the learning abilities of thousands of children worldwide. For more than 25 years, her system of instruction has produced at least one year’s worth of academic growth in only 40 hours of training. Her learning programs effectively target such essential areas as early learning skills, basic classroom readiness, phonemic awareness, reading fluency, comprehension, inferential language, basic and advanced mathematics, logical problem solving, grammar, and expressive writing. From her early beginnings in a broom closet at the University of Nevada – Reno, Dr. Berens has helped grow Fit Learning to an organization with centers located throughout the US, Canada, Europe, and Australia. In her current role as CEO of Fit Learning Online, she focuses on increasing access for learners living in regions without a Fit Learning center. Dr. Berens is a frequent invited speaker and a contributor to many popular press publications such as Thrive Global, 74 Million, and Medium. Her first book, Blind Spots: Why Students Fail and the Science That Can Save Them, was released in October of 2020.

Media Contact:

Dr. Kim

drkim@fitlearners.com

