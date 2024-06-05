CirrusMD Completes National Roll-out of VA Health Chat, Providing Care Access for over 6.8 Million Veterans

VA Health Chat is now available to Veterans in all 18 VISNs across the U.S.

DENVER, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CirrusMD, a leading provider of physician-first on-demand virtual care, today announced that VA Health Chat is now live in all Veterans Integrated Service Networks (VISNs), completing the national roll-out facilitated by the United States Department of Veteran Affairs (VA).



This multi-year effort brings VA Health Chat services to Veterans across the U.S. VA Health Chat is provided to Veterans by CirrusMD on behalf of the VA, through its agreement with the prime contract holder, Iron Bow Technologies .

“The teams at CirrusMD, Iron Bow Technologies, and the VA have worked tirelessly over the past 6 years to bring VA Health Chat to Veterans throughout the country,” said Jamie Hall, President & CEO, CirrusMD. “As a result of their efforts, Veterans nationwide now have access to VA health services via chat, making it easier for them to obtain care, schedule appointments, and streamline access to other VA services on their terms. We’re honored to provide the technology behind VA Health Chat and to serve Veterans across America. Our work with the VA supports our overarching mission of delivering immediate, affordable, high-quality care at scale. We are humbled and enormously proud to help deliver this service.”

Feedback from Veterans

A survey of Veterans who have used the service and provided feedback indicated a 97% level of satisfaction with VA Health Chat. A few specific comments include:

“It was as easy & fast as possible. I experienced no problems signing in since I already had a MyHealthyVet account. During my test sign in, I was assigned a doctor within 10 seconds and completed the communication within minutes. Great idea and great service and as a retired soldier with 100% disability, I appreciate everything you are doing for us... HOOAH.”

“I am very grateful for this service. It can be difficult to get someone on the phone at times and this chat is always readily available to assist.”

Easy Access to Healthcare Services for Veterans

VA Health Chat is now available to more than 6.8 million Veterans in all 18 VISNs across the U.S. Each VISN is part of a nationwide system of care, organized into regions to facilitate local healthcare needs and provide greater access to care. With the recent addition of VISN 7, the VA Southeast Network covering 244 counties in Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina, VA Health Chat is now available to Veterans throughout the U.S.

VA Health Chat Quickly Connects Veterans to Care and Services

The VA Health Chat platform provides Veterans with nearly immediate access during VA operating hours. The chat modality provides a continuous conversation format that allows Veterans to control the flow of the conversation, accessing care when and where they need it. CirrusMD's proven platform enables faster and easier access to care, supporting safe and secure conversations between Veterans and their healthcare team, with guidance throughout the care experience. Services vary by location and are staffed by VA healthcare professionals including:

Schedulers

Non-clinical/admin representatives

Nurses

Pharmacists

Physicians



Interested Veterans should visit the VA Health Chat website to download the app and receive more information about services available.

