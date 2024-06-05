2023 Environmental Job Postings Trends in Review: The Ebbs and Flows of Canada’s Environmental Job Market

CALGARY, Alberta, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECO Canada, a leading organization dedicated to advancing environmental careers and the environmental workforce, has released its latest research findings on environmental job postings in 2023. This comprehensive study provides valuable insights into the dynamics of Canada's environmental job market.



“The consequences of climate change are unprecedented for our population, the environment, and our economy. By supporting research and reports like the one from ECO Canada, we are working together to face the challenges of today and tomorrow. These findings in the environmental sector will help us to address labour shortages and to achieve Canada’s goal of a net zero economy.” - Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages.

Environmental job postings remain a crucial aspect of the environmental sector, influencing policy decisions, technological advancements, and environmental sustainability strategies. The "2023 Environmental Job Postings Trends in Review" study, conducted by ECO Canada, dives into key aspects of environmental job postings to offer effective insights.

Key findings from the research:

Of over two million online job postings advertised in 2023, 12.2% were considered environmental jobs.

January-March had the highest number of environmental job postings at 67,210 advertisements.

Year-on-year comparison shows a 2% increase in environmental job ads from 2022 to 2023.

Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Alberta accounted for 85% of Canada’s environmental job postings.

Civil engineers accounted for the highest number of environmental job postings in 2023.

The sustainability specialization maintained its position as the leading specialization in demand from 2022 to 2023.

These insights are important to policymakers, industry leaders, and environmental professionals, offering actionable data and strategic guidance. The release of 2023 Environmental Job Postings Trends in Review highlights ECO Canada's ongoing commitment to supporting environmental professionals and shaping the future of the environmental workforce. For over 30 years, ECO Canada has been studying the environmental labour market to find trends and opportunities in the sector.

ECO Canada’s environmental job posting analysis is powered by TalentNeuron.

For more information on environmental job postings and to access the full report, visit Environmental Job Market Trends | ECO Canada.

This project is made possible by the Government of Canada’s Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program’s funding.





“The opinions and interpretations in the publication are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the Government of Canada.”

About ECO Canada:

ECO Canada is the steward of the Canadian environmental industry. From job creation and wage funding to training and labour market research – we champion the end-to-end career of an environmental professional. We aim to promote and drive responsible, sustainable economic growth within the industry while ensuring that environmental care and best practices are priorities. Over the past 30 years, we have forged academic partnerships, tools, and research to train and certify environmental job seekers and help fill the labour market.

We work alongside government, policymakers, academia, students, employers, professionals, industry, and international audiences to ensure we support Canada as a global leader in innovative workforce solutions and job creation. We remain the go-to source in the environmental labour market; our research provides unmatched statistics and analysis on the industry's economic and labour trends that identify workforce gaps.

