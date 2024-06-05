Airship AI to Attend the Northland Growth Conference 2024 on June 25, 2024

REDMOND, Wash., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AISP) (“Airship AI” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance solutions, will attend the Northland Growth Conference 2024 being held virtually on June 25, 2024.



Airship AI President Paul Allen will conduct virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference to discuss the recently announced strong First Quarter 2024 Net Revenues of $10.6 million and Gross Profit of $2.6 million, triple-digit revenue growth and positive cash flow objectives in 2024 supported by orders from the DHS and DOJ, and a strong validated 2024 pipeline of approximately $120 million filled with mature opportunities.

Northland Growth Conference 2024

Date: June 25, 2024

Location: Virtual

Attendees: President Paul Allen

Format: Virtual 1x1’s

Conference Website: Click here

For more information on the Northland Growth Conference 2024, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Airship AI management, please contact your Northland representative or you may also email your request to AISP@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

Airship AI recently announced its pending inclusion to join the Russell 3000®, Russell 2000® and Russell Microcap® Indexes.

Airship AI management also recently rang the Nasdaq Closing Bell on May 15, 2024. View a video replay of the ceremony or the photo gallery of the event.

About Airship AI Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2006, Airship AI is a U.S. owned and operated technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Airship AI is an AI-driven video, sensor and data management surveillance platform that improves public safety and operational efficiency for public sector and commercial customers by providing predictive analysis of events before they occur and meaningful intelligence to decision makers. Airship AI’s product suite includes Outpost AI edge hardware and software offerings, Acropolis enterprise management software stack, and Command family of visualization tools.

For more information, visit https://airship.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

The disclosure herein includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (1) statements regarding estimates and forecasts of financial, performance and operational metrics and projections of market opportunity; (2) changes in the market for Airship AI’s services and technology, expansion plans and opportunities; (3) the projected technological developments of Airship AI; and (4) current and future potential commercial and customer relationships. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Airship AI’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are also subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024, and the other documents that the Company has filed, or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while it may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Chris Tyson/Larry Holub

MZ North America

949-491-8235

AISP@mzgroup.us