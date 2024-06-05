Submit Release
Ingersoll Rand to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

DAVIDSON, N.C., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingersoll Rand Inc., (NYSE: IR) a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, announced that Vik Kini, chief financial officer, and Matthew Fort, vice president, Investor Relations and Corporate FP&A, will participate in a fireside chat at the Wells Fargo 2024 Industrials Conference on Tuesday June 11, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A real-time audio webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website here. A replay of the webcast will be available after conclusion of the fireside chat and can be accessed on the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.
Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to Making Life Better for our employees, customers, shareholders, and planet. Customers lean on us for exceptional performance and durability in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions. Supported by over 80+ respected brands, our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity, and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.

Investors:
Matthew Fort
Matthew.Fort@irco.com

Media:
Sara Hassell
Sara.Hassell@irco.com


