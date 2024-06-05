Consolidated Water Declares Third Quarter Cash Dividend
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, today announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.095 per share for the third quarter of 2024.
The cash dividend is payable on July 31, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2024.
About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company designs, constructs and operates seawater desalination facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands, and designs, constructs and operates water treatment and reuse facilities in the United States. The company recently entered the U.S. desalination market with a contract to design, construct, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii.
The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit www.cwco.com.
Company Contact:
David W. Sasnett
Executive Vice President and CFO
Tel (954) 509-8200
Investor Relations Contact
Ron Both or Grant Stude
CMA Investor Relations
Tel (949) 432-7566
Media Contact:
Tim Randall
CMA Media Relations
Tel (949) 432-7572
