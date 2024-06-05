Duck Creek Named XCelent Award Winner in Multiple Categories

Duck Creek Takes Home Two XCelent Awards for Advanced Technology and Breadth of Functionality, in Addition to Earning the Highest-Level Rating from Celent’s 2024 Claims Systems Vendors Report

BOSTON, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, has earned several significant distinctions in Celent’s recent 2024 Claims Systems Vendors report for the North American market.



Achieving a Luminary rating in Celent’s Technical Capabilities Matrix, the highest possible rating, Duck Creek is recognized as “a powerful claims solution that uses modern technology and offers comprehensive features.”

Duck Creek also earns XCelent awards in two categories for Advanced Technology and Breadth of Functionality. Celent views the Duck Creek platform as “committed to enhancing user experience and functionality, offering a user-friendly interface, responsive design, and an expanding range of cloud-based services using key features provided by Azure.”

“We’re honored to receive a Luminary rating and awards for Advanced Technology and Breadth of Functionality from Celent’s 2024 Claims Systems Vendors report,” says Jess Keeney, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Duck Creek Technologies. “Here at Duck Creek, we are committed to delivering the best customer experience. Receiving confirmation and recognition for the ways we are helping P&C insurers is always gratifying and amplifies our commitment to customer-centric product development.”

An Award-Winning Platform

Celent’s objective in the 2024 Claims Systems Vendor report is to analyze the capabilities of claims administration solutions that are active in the insurance marketplace. Celent actively reviews vendor systems in the insurance software market to evaluate P&C insurance claims administration system options and determine which stands out in the market.

It’s no wonder that Duck Creek takes home multiple awards in the report. The report highlights the platform's strengths, including the user interface, navigation, task dashboard, unique features, third-party integration, configuration, and API support.

“Congratulations to Duck Creek on the recognition of their outstanding claims system," says Karlyn Carnahan, Head of Insurance, North America at Celent and coauthor of the North America report. "Claims are not only the biggest cost center for insurance companies but also a pivotal customer touchpoint. Selecting the best-suited claims system is a crucial task for insurers globally. Duck Creek offers a top-tier, leading-edge claims system that caters to insurers of all lines of business and complexity levels, enabling insurers to optimize claims processes, enhance customer satisfaction, and achieve cost savings. Their exceptional claims system, along with their ongoing commitment to providing exceptional technology solutions, solidifies Duck Creek's position as a top performer in the industry."

In addition, Celent’s Technical Capability Matrix measures the sophistication and breadth of technology and functionality for leading claims administration systems being used or actively sold to insurers in North America and rates them accordingly.

Duck Creek Technologies’ P&C insurance claims administration system earned the highest rating achievable through Celent’s Technical Capability Matrix. A Luminary-level rating further signifies Duck Creek’s sophistication and technological capabilities when helping customers streamline their P&C insurance businesses.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and X.

Media Contacts:

Carley Bunch

carley.bunch@duckcreek.com