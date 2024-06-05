Drug Screening Market is Expected to Reach $19.5 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drug Screening market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $9.1 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $19.5 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Growth in this market is attributed to the increasing drug & alcohol consumption and the implementation of stringent laws mandating drug & alcohol testing. However, bans on workplace drug testing in specific countries are some key factors that may hinder market growth.

Drug Screening Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $9.1 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $19.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.6% Market Size Available for 2018–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, Sample type, Drug Type, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and RoPAC), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Oral Fluid Testing Key Market Driver Growing drug and alcohol consumption

By drug screening product, rapid testing device market is divided into urine testing and oral fluid testing devices. Urine testing devices market is expected to account for the largest share in the market in 2024. However, the oral fluid testing devices is expected to register the highest growth rate during the 2024-2029. Rapid urine testing provides results within minutes. It utilizes immunoassay technology, which is the same as laboratory-based instrument screening. Rapid urine tests are used by employers for random testing and by criminal justice systems, law enforcement agencies, drug treatment centers, hospitals. The urine testing devices market is categorized into drug testing cups, dip cards, and cassettes. The drug testing cups segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023.

By sample type, drug screening market is divided into urine, oral fluid (saliva), hair, breath, and other samples. The urine sample is accounted for the largest share in 2023. However, the oral fluid samples segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is largely due to the growing preference for oral fluid samples and their benefits, such as easy collection, no specific requirement for sample collection, and lower risk of sample adulteration.

By end user, the drug screening is divided into workplaces, criminal justice systems & law enforcement, drug treatment centers, pain management centers, schools & colleges, hospitals, individual users, drug testing laboratories, and other end users. The drug testing laboratories testing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023, owing to growing drug abuse cases & rising screening tests.

The global drug screening market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America dominated the global drug screening market followed by Europe. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth of this regional segment is attributed due to the expanding illegal consumption of drugs, the developing healthcare infrastructure and soaring adoption of stringent regulatory guidelines for drug testing.

Prominent Players of Drug Screening Market

Labcorp (US)

Quest Diagnostics (US)

Abbott (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc. (US)

OraSure Technologies Inc. (US)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

MPD Inc. (US)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (US)

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Premier Biotech, Inc. (US)

Omega Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Psychemedics Corporation (US)

Clinical Reference Laboratory, Inc. (US)

American Bio Medica Corporation (US)

ACM Global Laboratories (US)

CareHealth America Corp (US)

Sciteck, Inc. (US)

Intoximeters, Inc. (US)

AccuSourceHR, Inc. (US)

Cordant Health Solutions (US)

Intoxalock (US)

Millennium Health (US)

and Among others

The study categorizes the Drug screening market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Product and Service

Drug Screening Product Analytical Instruments Type Breathalyzers Fuel Cell Breathalyzer Semiconductor Breathalyzer Other Breathalyzers Immunoassay Analyzer Chromatography Instruments Modality Handheld Benchtop Rapid Testing Devices Urine Testing Devices Drug Testing Cups Dip Cards Drug Testing Cassettes Oral Fluid Testing Devices Consumables Assay Kits Sample Collection Devices Calibrators & Controls Other Consumables

Drug Screening Services Laboratory Testing Services On-site services



By Sample Type

Urine Samples

Breath Samples

Oral Fluid Samples

Hair Samples

Other Samples

By Drug Type

Alcohol

Cannabis

Cocaine

Opioids

Amphetamine and Meth Amphetamine

Other Drug Type

By End User

Drug Testing Laboratories

Workplaces

Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement Agencies

Hospitals

Drug Treatment Centers

Individual Users

Pain Management Centers

Schools and Colleges

Other end users

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC countries Rest of middle East & Africa



Key Market Stakeholders:

Drug and alcohol testing laboratories

Drug and alcohol testing product manufacturers

Rapid drug screening device manufacturers

Law enforcement agencies

Healthcare providers

Government agencies

Research and consulting firms

Venture capitalists

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global drug screening market based on the product and service, sample type, drug type, end user and region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities)

To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall drug screening market.

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, product and services launches, approvals, expansions, agreements, partnerships, and R&D activities in the drug screening market.

