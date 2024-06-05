Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market 2034: Epidemiology Analysis, Regulatory Achievements by DelveInsight

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Insights

DelveInsight’s Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Report:

The Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy market size was valued approximately USD 858 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In 2023, the United States holds the largest market size for Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy (FECD), valued at approximately USD 394 million, surpassing the combined market sizes of the EU4 (Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), the UK, and Japan.

In 2023, the market size for Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy (FECD) in Japan was approximately USD 132 million, with projections indicating growth by 2034.

DelveInsight's estimates indicate that among the EU4 and the UK, Germany had the largest market for Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy (FECD) in 2023, valued at approximately USD 88 million. Italy followed with nearly USD 67 million, while Spain had the smallest market, around USD 50 million.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, in 2023, there were approximately 19 million diagnosed prevalent cases of Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy (FECD) in the 7MM. These numbers are expected to rise throughout the forecast period (2024-2034).

In 2023, the United States had the highest proportion of diagnosed prevalent cases of Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy (FECD) among the 7MM, accounting for about 35% of the total cases. In contrast, Spain had the lowest share, with nearly 7% of the diagnosed prevalent cases of FECD.

In the EU4 and the United Kingdom, the 50 to 59 age group had the highest prevalence of Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy (FECD), with around 2.7 million cases reported in 2023. Projections suggest that these numbers will rise throughout the study period from 2020 to 2034.

The pipeline for FECD is dynamic, including therapies such as ripasudil (K-321), TTHX 1114, STN1010904/AE-001 (sirolimus), among others. Several of these treatments are anticipated to launch within the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Key Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Companies: ProQR Therapeutics, Kowa Pharmaceuticals, Trefoil Therapeutics, Alcon Inc., Emmecell, Santen and ActualEye, Price Vision Group, Santen Inc., Aerie Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Therapies:QR-504a, Ripasudil (K-321), TTHX 1114, Netarsudil, EO2002, STN1010904/AE-001 (sirolimus), Netarsudil Ophthalmic Solution, STN1010904, K-321, BSS Plus, Netarsudil Ophthalmic, and others

The Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy epidemiology based on gender analyzed that females are more affected with FECD than males

In the age range of 50-59 years, there were roughly 2,763,146 cases in EU4 and the UK in 2021; this number is anticipated to rise during the research period of 2020–2034.

The Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy market dynamics.

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Overview

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy (FECD) is a progressive eye disease that affects the cornea, specifically the innermost layer known as the endothelium. This layer is responsible for maintaining the proper balance of fluids in the cornea, which is essential for keeping it clear and functioning correctly.

Get a Free sample for the Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/fuchs-endothelial-corneal-dystrophy-fecd-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy

Prevalent Cases of Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy epidemiology trends @ Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Epidemiology Forecast

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Therapies and Key Companies

QR-504a: ProQR Therapeutics

Ripasudil (K-321): Kowa Pharmaceuticals

TTHX 1114: Trefoil Therapeutics

Netarsudil: Alcon Inc.

EO2002: Emmecell

STN1010904/AE-001 (sirolimus): Santen and ActualEye

Netarsudil Ophthalmic Solution: Price Vision Group

STN1010904: Santen Inc.

K-321: Kowa Research

BSS Plus: Alcon Research

Netarsudil Ophthalmic: Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Strengths

Advancements in understanding the pathophysiology and genetics of FECD, has led to identification of new treatment targets.

With increased disease understanding, personalized medicine for FECD patients has been developed, contributing to better management of the indication.

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Opportunities

There is a need for drugs to treat early stage FECD patients, not yet eligible for surgery.

Safe and effective gene therapy is needed, as genetic factors are the major cause of FECD. Therapies using CRISPR/Cas approaches that are in the initial stages of development could be an ideal solution for the treatment eliminating the need for transplantation.

Scope of the Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Companies: ProQR Therapeutics, Kowa Pharmaceuticals, Trefoil Therapeutics, Alcon Inc., Emmecell, Santen and ActualEye, Price Vision Group, Santen Inc., Aerie Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Therapies: QR-504a, Ripasudil (K-321), TTHX 1114, Netarsudil, EO2002, STN1010904/AE-001 (sirolimus), Netarsudil Ophthalmic Solution, STN1010904, K-321, BSS Plus, Netarsudil Ophthalmic, and others

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Therapeutic Assessment: Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy current marketed and Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy emerging therapies

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Dynamics: Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy market drivers and Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Clinical Trials and Treatment

Table of Contents

1. Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy

3. SWOT analysis of Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy

4. Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Overview at a Glance

6. Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Disease Background and Overview

7. Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy

9. Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Unmet Needs

11. Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Emerging Therapies

12. Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Drivers

16. Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Barriers

17. Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Appendix

18. Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.