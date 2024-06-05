Nicholas Riddle Joins Guggenheim Securities to Expand Healthcare Investment Banking Practice

NEW YORK, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Nicholas Riddle will join the firm’s Healthcare investment banking practice as a Senior Managing Director. Dr. Riddle will be based in Guggenheim’s London office and will focus on advising biotechnology and life sciences companies in Europe. He will commence work at Guggenheim in August.



Dr. Riddle brings 15 years of biotechnology and life sciences investment banking and industry experience to Guggenheim. He joins the firm from J.P. Morgan, where he served as a Managing Director in the Healthcare Investment Banking group. Dr. Riddle previously served as Vice President of Financial Strategy & Investor Relations at Precision Biosciences. He earned his medical degree and Ph. D. in neurophysiology from Cambridge University.

“We are pleased to welcome Nick to Guggenheim as we continue to expand our leading global healthcare franchise,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “Nick has an extraordinary track record of advising biotechnology clients and will enhance our ability to take market share in this important sector. Nick’s arrival also coincides with our recent hire of Ben Thorpe. Their combined expertise will contribute to our global scale in pharmaceuticals, life sciences, and biotechnology. We look forward to Nick’s continued success at Guggenheim.”

