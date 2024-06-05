Launch of Beacon Endowment Solutions

TORONTO, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Endowment Solutions, a ground-breaking initiative between Inukshuk Capital Management and Spire Philanthropy, proudly announces its launch today. As the only program in Canada dedicated to integrating expert investment management with bespoke charitable advisory services, Beacon is uniquely equipped to transform the financial and strategic landscapes for small to medium-sized Canadian charities.



Beacon Helps Charities Manage and Grow Their Endowments

Beacon Endowment Solutions offers a unique combination of sophisticated investment strategies and charitable advisory services, ensuring that charities can focus on their core missions while navigating financial complexities with greater ease. "By uniting Inukshuk’s investment expertise with Spire’s fundraising abilities, we provide charities with an all-encompassing service model that addresses both immediate financial needs and long-term growth strategies," says Chris Keeley, Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Inukshuk Capital Management.

Brad Offman, CEO of Spire Philanthropy, adds, "This collaboration is about more than just investment management; it's about crafting a sustainable philanthropic ecosystem. Beacon stands as a testament to our commitment to building the capacity of Canadian charities."

Innovative Solutions Tailored to Charity Needs

Beacon's services include tailored investment management, strategic fundraising support, and comprehensive regulatory compliance guidance. "Our integrated approach ensures that charities not only meet but exceed their financial management and compliance requirements, setting new standards in the sector," Keeley elaborates.

A Revolutionary Approach to Endowment Building

We invite charitable organizations across Canada to explore how Beacon’s innovative solutions can significantly enhance their financial stewardship and amplify their impact. For more information about Beacon Endowment Solutions and to discover how this partnership can benefit your organization, please visit our website or contact our office directly.

About Beacon Endowment Solutions

Founded by industry leaders Inukshuk Capital Management and Spire Philanthropy, Beacon Endowment Solutions is the first solution in Canada to offer integrated investment management and charitable advisory services. Our mission is to empower charities with the tools and knowledge to achieve their visions for a better world.

Contact Information:

Christopher Keeley, CFA, CFP, CIM, FCSI

Founder & Chief Investment Officer

Inukshuk Capital Management

Email: ckeeley@inukshukcapital.com

Phone: 647-920-4651

Brad Offman

CEO

Spire Philanthropy

Email: brad@spirephilanthropy.com

Phone: 416-629-9242