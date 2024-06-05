Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Therapies, Latest Approvals by DelveInsight

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis companies are Kadmon Corporation, MediciNova, PureTech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Nitto Denko Corporation, Vicore Pharma AB, & others.

DelveInsight's "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report:

The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market size in seven major markets was USD 3,167 million in 2021

The total Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM was 194,878 cases in 2021 which is expected to rise, at a CAGR of 1.1% during the study period (2019–2032).

The highest Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis diagnosed prevalent cases was accounted by the US in 2021, with 94,736 cases in the 7MM, which is expected to show a steep rise soon due to the improvement in diagnostic testing and increasing population.

Among the European countries, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of IPF with 20,774 cases, followed by the UK with 15,760 cases in 2021. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population.

In the epidemiology model of DelveInsight, we have considered four age groups for the categorization of IPF i.e. 18–39 years, 40–59 years, 60–79 years, and >80 years. As per our analysis, the highest percentage of diagnosed prevalent cases was observed in age group 60–79, in all the 7MM countries.

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the males are predominantly affected highly with IPF than females. In 2021, there were 121,389 males and 73,488 females affected by IPF in the 7MM.

Japan accounted for 21,246 cases of total diagnosed prevalent cases of IPF in 2021 which are anticipated to rise by the end of 2032.

The total Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM was 194,878 cases in 2021 which is expected to rise, at a CAGR of 1.1% during the study period (2019–2032).

The leading companies working in the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market include FibroGen, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, United Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., Galecto Biotech, Horizon Therapeutics, CSL Behring, Kadmon Corporation, MediciNova, PureTech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Nitto Denko Corporation, Vicore Pharma AB and others.

Key Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies: FibroGen, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, United Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., Galecto Biotech, Horizon Therapeutics, CSL Behring, Kadmon Corporation, LLCs, MediciNova, PureTech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Nitto Denko Corporation, Vicore Pharma AB, and others

Key Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapies: ESBRIET (Pirfenidone), OFEV (Nintedanib), Pamrevlumab, PRM-151 (RG6354), Tyvaso (inhaled treprostinil), and others

The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market dynamics.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Overview

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) is a unique, chronic, and progressive lung condition that predominantly affects middle-aged and elderly individuals. It targets the lung tissue, particularly the alveoli, causing them to thicken, stiffen, or develop persistent and escalating scars (fibrosis). This scarring process is irreversible and worsens over time. In individuals with IPF, the scarring impacts the air sacs, restricting the amount of oxygen that can enter the bloodstream. This reduction in oxygen levels can lead to breathlessness during routine activities, such as walking. IPF is part of a broader category of lung disorders known as 'Diffuse Parenchymal Lung Diseases,' which fall under the larger umbrella of 'Interstitial Lung Diseases (ILDs).'



Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Prevalent Cases of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Key Companies

FibroGen, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, United Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., Galecto Biotech, Horizon Therapeutics, CSL Behring, Kadmon Corporation, LLCs, MediciNova, PureTech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Nitto Denko Corporation, Vicore Pharma AB

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapies

ESBRIET (Pirfenidone), OFEV (Nintedanib), Pamrevlumab, PRM-151 (RG6354), Tyvaso (inhaled treprostinil)

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Outlook

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a lung condition characterized by scarring of the lungs, the cause of which remains unknown. It is recognized as one of the most severe forms within the category of idiopathic interstitial pneumonias (IIPs). The condition predominantly affects males, and the risk of developing IPF at the age of 75 is eight times higher than for individuals aged 45–54. Without intervention, the average survival rate for patients diagnosed with IPF is estimated to be 2–4 years post-diagnosis.

Currently, two antifibrotic medications are approved for the treatment of IPF: pirfenidone and nintedanib, both of which are tyrosine kinase inhibitors. These drugs are effective in slowing the progression of the disease but have not been shown to significantly alter mortality rates. Consequently, early treatment initiation is advised. Research has also indicated that these medications can reduce IPF exacerbations. Regular monitoring of liver function is recommended for patients on either medication. The most frequently reported side effects associated with nintedanib include diarrhea, while pirfenidone is commonly linked to rash, photosensitivity, and gastrointestinal discomfort. Gastrointestinal side effects are the leading cause of discontinuation for both drugs. Surprisingly, surveys have revealed that many European physicians are either unaware of these antifibrotic medications or prefer to adopt a 'wait and watch' approach as IPF progresses. Data suggests that only 71% of patients diagnosed with mild IPF, 41% with moderate IPF, and around 60% with severe IPF are receiving treatment in European countries.

Ongoing research has identified several drug candidates that may offer potential in treating IPF. Molecules such as Pamrevlumab, PRM-151, and Inhaled Treprostinil are currently in Phase III trials and have demonstrated positive outcomes in previous clinical studies. Additionally, other candidates are in Phase II and earlier stages of development, indicating a promising future for IPF treatment options.

Scope of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies: FibroGen, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, United Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., Galecto Biotech, Horizon Therapeutics, CSL Behring, Kadmon Corporation, LLCs, MediciNova, PureTech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Nitto Denko Corporation, Vicore Pharma AB, and others

Key Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapies: ESBRIET (Pirfenidone), OFEV (Nintedanib), Pamrevlumab, PRM-151 (RG6354), Tyvaso (inhaled treprostinil), and others

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapeutic Assessment: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis current marketed and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis emerging therapies

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Dynamics: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market drivers and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

3. SWOT analysis of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

4. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Disease Background and Overview

7. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

9. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Unmet Needs

11. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Emerging Therapies

12. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Drivers

16. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Barriers

17. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Appendix

18. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

