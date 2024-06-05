XWELL Introduces New Esthetic Facial Services to Naples Wax Center Locations

Premier skincare treatments to meet growing customer demand and expand market reach

NEW YORK, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) (“XWELL” or the “Company”), an authority in wellness solutions for people on the go, is thrilled to announce the introduction of elevated esthetic facial services at our Naples Wax Center flagship location in Naples, FL. The new offerings include a Microderm Infusion Facial, LightStim® Invigorating Light Facial and Classic Refreshing Facial. These advanced services will also be available at all new Naples Wax Center locations currently in development, further enhancing XWELL’s commitment to offering premier skincare treatments.



“In our efforts to not only provide the highest level of skincare services, but also exceed our clients’ expectations, we are pleased to introduce these three new offerings at Naples Wax Center,” stated XWELL Chief Executive Officer, Scott Milford. “By expanding our service menu, we aim to deliver greater value to our existing customer base, attract a wider clientele and significantly contribute to our revenue stream. The addition of these luxurious services carries a higher price and in turn deliver higher margins.”

The new offerings include a Microderm Infusion Facial that employs the DiamondGlow® 3-in-1 technology to exfoliate, extract debris and infuse advanced serums into the skin when pores are most receptive. This noninvasive skin resurfacing treatment results in radiant, rejuvenated and healthy-looking skin.

The LightStim® Invigorating Light Facial utilizes the power of LED light therapy to achieve a youthful appearance, targeting facial wrinkles through the use of Amber, Light Red and Dark Red wavelengths that work together to diminish redness, rejuvenate the skin, improve skin tone and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

For skin concerns such as congestion, lack of radiance, sensitivity, fine lines and loss of firmness, the Classic Refreshing Facial provides deep pore cleansing, exfoliation and extractions in the form of a deeply relaxing treatment that is suitable for all skin types.

Additionally, Naples Wax Center is introducing curated retail product lines that align with our new service offerings, including SkinMedica and PCA Skin. SkinMedica, known for its advanced formulations and clinically tested ingredients, offers a range of products designed to improve the overall health and appearance of the skin.

The implementation of these new offerings at Naples Wax Center locations aligns with XWELL’s focus on accelerating out-of-airport portfolio growth, while complementing the series of tech-forward initiatives across the XWELL portfolio. This includes the recent Ceragem V6 Therapeutic Thermal Massager in select XpresSpa locations and pilot integration of Revitalize's IV hydration drip therapies in our Miami International Airport (MIA).

For more information on these exciting new skincare offerings, please visit https://napleswaxcenter.com/.

About XWELL, Inc.

XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) is a leading global wellness holding company operating multiple brands: XpresSpa®, Treat™, Naples Wax Center®, XpresCheck® and HyperPointe™.

XpresSpa is a leading retailer of wellness services and related products, with 32 locations in 15 airports globally.

Naples Wax Center is a group of upscale skin care boutiques, with three locations currently operating.

XpresCheck is a provider of screening and diagnostic testing in partnership with the CDC and Concentric by Ginkgo, conducting biosurveillance monitoring in its airport locations to identify new SARS-CoV-2 variants of interest and concern as well as other pathogens entering the country from across the world.

HyperPointe is a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship company serving the global healthcare industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events, including the Company’s current plans and expectations relating to the business and operations and future store openings, including but not limited to, future openings of Naples Wax Center and XpresSpa stores, are based upon information available to XWELL as of the date of this press release, and are not guarantees of the future performance of the Company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XWELL, or other matters and attributable to XWELL or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XWELL does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

