Super League CEO Ann Hand to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Virtual Fireside Chat

~ Discussion to Explore SLE’s Leading 3D Web Solutions and Brand Engagement in Immersive World Advertising ~

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) (the “Company”), a leading creator and publisher of content experiences and media solutions across the world’s largest immersive platforms, today announced participation in a virtual fireside chat hosted by the Company’s research analyst Scott Buck of H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at 1:00pm ET.



During the fireside chat, SLE’s Chief Executive Officer and Chair Ann Hand will discuss Super League’s strategy for gaining traction with a growing group of leading global brands and advertisers, increasing deal sizes and what investors may expect from Super League throughout 2024. To attend the H.C. Wainwright virtual fireside chat, please register here.

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is a leading creator and publisher of content experiences and media solutions across the world’s largest immersive platforms. From open gaming powerhouses such as Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite Creative, to bespoke worlds built using the most advanced 3D creation tools, Super League’s innovative solutions provide incomparable access to massive audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn and create. As a true end-to-end activation partner for dozens of global brands, Super League is effectively a brand’s operating system for the 3D Web offering a complete range of development, distribution, monetization and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic, energized programs. As an originator of new experiences fueled by a network of top developers, a comprehensive set of proprietary creator tools and a future-forward team of creative professionals, Super League accelerates IP and audience success within the fastest growing sector of the media industry. For more, go to superleague.com.

