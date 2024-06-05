Scandium International Mining Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
RENO, Nev., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSX: SCY) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting of the shareholders held on June 3, 2024, all resolutions put to the shareholders were passed. At the meeting, shareholders approved setting the number of directors at four and re-electing all of management’s director nominees, as listed in the management proxy circular dated April 18, 2024, to the Board of Directors to serve until the next annual general meeting. In addition, shareholders approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company’s auditor and all unallocated entitlements issuable under the Company’s stock option plan until June 3, 2027.
A total of 102,782,595 or 28.88% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting. The election of directors was approved by a majority vote of shareholders as follows:
|
Motions
|Votes for
|Votes withheld
|Number
|Percent
|Number
|Percent
|William B. Harris
|78,412,308
|88.56%
|10,124,940
|11.44%
|James R. Rothwell
|78,865,563
|89.08%
|9,671,685
|10.92%
|Peter B. Evensen
|78,838,563
|89.05%
|9,698,685
|10.95%
|R. Christian Evensen
|78,492,962
|88.66%
|10,044,286
|11.34%
For further information, please contact:
Harry de Jonge, Controller
Tel: 702-703-0178
Peter Evensen, President and CEO
Tel: 775-355-9500
Email: info@scandiummining.com