Lelantos Holdings Announces $1 Million-Plus in Residential Solar Sales for Eco Management Systems Over the Past 3 Months

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LNTO) (“Lelantos” or the “Company”) is proud to announce its subsidiary, Eco Management Systems (Eco), has reached significant sales milestones since the Company executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to acquire Eco on Feb. 13, 2024. Since this date, and in large part due to the efforts of Lelantos’ executive team, Eco, a licensed and full-service commercial and residential solar contractor, has increased its sales volume and signed the following to contract:



264,650 Total Watts

$1,040,579.56 Total Contract Value

Currently, these projects are in various stages of development; from permitting to preconstruction activities all the way through to procurement and initiating installation. Since signing the preliminary MOU, and the subsequent Equity Purchase Agreement (March 27, 2024) to acquire Eco as a partially owned subsidiary, Lelantos has worked diligently with Eco’s staff to implement new strategies and standard operating procedures to increase sales and business volume.

Sean Land, president of business development for Lelantos, states: “We (Lelantos) recognized the potential that Eco Management had and immediately got to work on implementing programs that have had tremendous success with previous companies I have led. They (Eco) had the infrastructure in place already to dramatically increase sales. By working hand-in-hand with their team we enhanced what they already had in place and have positioned the company on an upward trajectory for the near and long-term future.”

Dedicated to quality and craftsmanship, Eco is an experienced and highly reputable EPC (solar contractor) that has been installing solar for homes and businesses since 2017. Over the past three years, Eco has signed 530-plus jobs under contract, equating to more than 3.5 million watts and $19.1 million in contract value.

COO of Lelantos Holdings, Joshua Weaver, says: “Working with Eco for months prior to the acquisition allowed us to understand the infrastructure they had put in place and assess how we could provide additional value. I could not be more proud of how our two teams have collaborated to amplify their residential solar sales program and increase the volume of business activity. We have gotten stronger each week and through our combined efforts have created a blueprint to potentially expand growth and our operational footprint during the second and third quarter of 2024.”

About Lelantos Holdings

Founded in the spirit of “Solution Hunting,” Lelantos Holdings' innovative business structure is purpose-built to acquire or joint-venture with established entities in strategic market sectors. With a focus on sustainable energy, Lelantos Holdings has a mission of being at the forefront of innovation in a dynamic industry, and the goal of operating as a vertically integrated entity to reduce overhead and increase service offerings. Although Lelantos is a new entity, the Company’s overall vision has been collectively developed by a seasoned management team over the past decade to culminate its current operations, foster innovation, and advance technological developments.

About Eco Management Systems

Licensed in California, Arizona, Texas and Illinois, Eco Management is a leading full-service solar provider that has built a reputation for its exceptional service and results. At the forefront of the solar energy landscape, Eco Management’s passion lies in helping their partners navigate the industry and developing custom solar solutions that deliver their specific objectives and needs. They embrace each project and deliver the best client experience through strategic project management, personalized leadership, and a transparent and proven process.

Proven Experience With Proven Results

12+ Years Operational

20+ Employees

4000+ Solar Projects Installed in Multiple States

5-Star Rated with the BBB

Eco Management Systems website: https://ecomanagementsystems.com/ .

About Lelantos Energy

INNOVATIVE. STRATEGIC. SOLUTION ORIENTED.

Lelantos Energy offers a forward-thinking solution to adapt to the dynamic landscape of commercial solar, residential solar, microgrid design, energy storage architecture and EV supercharging. With extensive industry expertise, they provide a comprehensive approach and have strategically joined forces with experienced and leading industry professionals as well as dedicated lending resources to create a model that will mitigate risk, establish high-yield rewards for investors, and firmly cement their vision to advance and revolutionize the delivery of renewable energy projects on a global scale.

Lelantos Energy’s strength is intelligently designing and developing large-scale projects, from multi-location operations to fully developed utility-scale systems. Beyond that, their key relationships allow them to finance, source products, develop and go to construction more quickly than traditional renewable energy solutions providers.

Lelantos Energy website: www.Lelantos.Energy

