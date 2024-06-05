Setting the Stage for Success: PRISM MarketView Highlights Soligenix's Promising HyBryte™ Replication Trial

NEW YORK, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRISM MarketView, a leader within the financial markets and news community, announces the release of an article highlighting Soligenix Inc’s (Nasdaq: SNGX) key achievements and pathway to regulatory success through its lead product candidate, HyBryte™ (synthetic hypericin) for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, a rare and chronic cancer. Soligenix is targeting a CTCL therapeutics market that reached a value of $520 million in 2023.







The company is working towards initiating a confirmatory Phase 3 placebo-controlled study, FLASH2, to replicate the results of Soligenix’s successful Phase 3 FLASH trial. This targeted replication study is expected to enroll approximately 80 patients in the U.S. and Europe, beginning by the end of 2024, with top-line results anticipated in the second half of 2026.

Dr. Christopher J. Schaber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Soligenix, told PRISM MarketView that FLASH2 is expected to have a higher probability of success, with a more robust response. In addition, the company expects to enroll more rapidly than in the first FLASH study due to Soligenix's significant experience with U.S. CTCL clinical sites and the ability to potentially enroll patients from the first trial.

In conversation with PRISM MarketView, Dr. Schaber said that the corporate objectives for the continued studies were to reinforce and replicate the positive HyBryte™ data from the FLASH study. “We look forward to continuing to work with Dr. Poligone and all of our committed clinical investigators to make HyBryte™ available to this underserved orphan patient population,” said Dr. Schaber.

In addition to the positive clinical results to date, Soligenix has received regulatory validation with the granting of Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Orphan Designation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for HyBryte™ in the treatment of early-stage CTCL.

The full article can be found at: https://prismmarketview.com/prism-marketview-highlights-soligenixs-promising-hybryte-replication-trial-setting-the-stage-for-success/

About Soligenix, Inc.

Soligenix is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need. Our Specialized BioTherapeutics business segment is developing and moving toward potential commercialization of HyBryte™ (SGX301 or synthetic hypericin sodium) as a novel photodynamic therapy utilizing safe visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). With successful completion of the second Phase 3 study, regulatory approvals will be sought to support potential commercialization worldwide. Development programs in this business segment also include expansion of synthetic hypericin (SGX302) into psoriasis, our first-in-class innate defense regulator (IDR) technology, dusquetide (SGX942) for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer, and (SGX945) in Behçet's Disease.

Our Public Health Solutions business segment includes development programs for RiVax®, our ricin toxin vaccine candidate, as well as our vaccine programs targeting filoviruses (such as Marburg and Ebola) and CiVax™, our vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19 (caused by SARS-CoV-2). The development of our vaccine programs incorporates the use of our proprietary heat stabilization platform technology, known as ThermoVax®. To date, this business segment has been supported with government grant and contract funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

For further information regarding Soligenix, Inc., please visit the Company's website at https://www.soligenix.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @Soligenix_Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This article may contain forward-looking statements that reflect Soligenix's current expectations about its future results, performance, prospects and opportunities, including but not limited to, potential market sizes, patient populations, clinical trial enrollment, the expected timing for closing the offering described herein and the intended use of proceeds therefrom. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," "hopes," "intends," "plans," "expects," "goal," "may," "suggest," "will," "potential," or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from what is expressed in, or implied by, these statements, and include the expected amount and use of proceeds from the offering and the expected closing date of the offering. Soligenix cannot assure you that it will be able to successfully develop, achieve regulatory approval for or commercialize products based on its technologies, particularly in light of the significant uncertainty inherent in developing therapeutics and vaccines against bioterror threats, conducting preclinical and clinical trials of therapeutics and vaccines, obtaining regulatory approvals and manufacturing therapeutics and vaccines, that product development and commercialization efforts will not be reduced or discontinued due to difficulties or delays in clinical trials or due to lack of progress or positive results from research and development efforts, that it will be able to successfully obtain any further funding to support product development and commercialization efforts, including grants and awards, maintain its existing grants which are subject to performance requirements, enter into any biodefense procurement contracts with the U.S. Government or other countries, that it will be able to compete with larger and better financed competitors in the biotechnology industry, that changes in health care practice, third party reimbursement limitations and Federal and/or state health care reform initiatives will not negatively affect its business, or that the U.S. Congress may not pass any legislation that would provide additional funding for the Project BioShield program. In addition, there can be no assurance as to the timing or success of any of its clinical/preclinical trials. Despite the statistically significant result achieved in the first HyBryte™ (SGX301) Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, there can be no assurance that the second HyBryte™ (SGX301) Phase 3 clinical trial will be successful or that a marketing authorization from the FDA or EMA will be granted. Additionally, although the EMA has agreed to the key design components of the second HyBryte™ (SGX301) Phase 3 clinical trial, no assurance can be given that the Company will be able to modify the development path to adequately address the FDA's concerns or that the FDA will not require a longer duration comparative study. Notwithstanding the result in the first HyBryte™ (SGX301) Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and the Phase 2a clinical trial of SGX302 for the treatment of psoriasis, there can be no assurance as to the timing or success of the clinical trials of SGX302 for the treatment of psoriasis. Further, there can be no assurance that RiVax® will qualify for a biodefense Priority Review Voucher (PRV) or that the prior sales of PRVs will be indicative of any potential sales price for a PRV for RiVax®. Also, no assurance can be provided that the Company will receive or continue to receive non-dilutive government funding from grants and contracts that have been or may be awarded or for which the Company will apply in the future. These and other risk factors are described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including, but not limited to, Soligenix's reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K. Unless required by law, Soligenix assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.

Disclaimer

This communication was produced by PRISM MarketView, an affiliate of PCG Advisory Inc., (together "PCG"). PCG is not a registered or licensed broker-dealer nor investment adviser. No information contained in this communication constitutes an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security. PCG may be compensated by respective clients for publicizing information relating to its clients’ securities. See www.pcgadvisory.com/disclosures .

