Talkspace Appoints John Mooney as Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK), a leading online behavioral health care company, announced the appointment of John Mooney as its new Chief Product Officer, to lead the company’s growth initiatives, product strategy and design.



Through his work for startup digital health, behavioral health, and diagnostics companies, Mr. Mooney has deep domain expertise in healthcare data, building out platform capabilities and optimizing workflows.

“John has spent his career driving innovation for a range of high-growth, high-performing healthcare companies,” said Dr. Jon Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, Talkspace. “We look forward to his expertise leveraging data to prioritize and scale opportunities, especially as we continue to bolster our AI capabilities.”

Mr. Mooney will work cross-functionally to enhance the member and provider experience, maximize growth within the member funnel, develop and enable new channels, and support AI initiatives.

“I have spent my career in healthcare, passionate about every step of the patient and provider journey, and I am now looking forward to focusing on behavioral health at a time where it is critical to open up all avenues at our disposal to those seeking care,” said Mr. Mooney.

Prior to Talkspace, Mr. Mooney held leadership positions at NeoGenomics Laboratories, BioReference Health, and CareEvolve. While at BioReference Health, he led the development of the digital platform that powered the company’s $1B+ Covid testing offering, adopted by the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League and others. John earned his B.S. in Operations & Information Management from the University of Scranton.

About Talkspace

Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare provider committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall health and should be available to everyone.

Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services, including therapy for individuals, teens, and couples, as well as psychiatric treatment and medication management (18+). With Talkspace’s core therapy offerings, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed therapists within days and can engage in live video, audio, or chat sessions, and/or unlimited asynchronous text messaging sessions.

All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. More than 140 million Americans have access to Talkspace through their health insurance plans, employee assistance programs, our partnerships with leading healthcare companies, or as a free benefit through their employer, school, or government agency.

For more information, visit www.talkspace.com.