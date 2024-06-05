Astiva Health Summer Gala: An Inaugural Celebration

ORANGE, Calif., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Astiva Health Inc., a fast-growing Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (MAPD) health plan dedicated to reshaping personalized and comprehensive healthcare, is excited to announce the Astiva Health Summer Gala, to be held at its headquarters in Orange, California. This elegant event is scheduled for June 29th and marks a significant milestone for our company.

Event Details:

Date: June 29th

Time: 5pm – 10pm PST

Location: Astiva Health Headquarters, 765 The City Drive South, Orange, CA 92868

RSVP: https://forms.gle/doDFJASVoTNa5eqc7

The gala will feature live music, a dynamic atmosphere, and an important announcement concerning our future plans. A keynote address by Astiva Health's executive team will highlight the company's strategic initiatives as we continue our journey towards excellence in healthcare.

"Our Summer Gala is not just a celebration; it's a key moment to share our strategic pathway," said Dr. Tri T. Nguyen, CEO of Astiva Health. "We are excited to share this important transition with our dedicated supporters and collaborators."

The event will host stakeholders, investors, media representatives, and healthcare industry leaders, providing an opportunity to network and discuss Astiva Health's latest innovations and strategic directions.

For additional questions regarding attending the Gala, please contact Hana Nguyen at HANA.NGUYEN@astivahealth.com .

About Astiva Health

Astiva Health is a fast-growing MAPD health plan committed to redefining the standards of personalized and comprehensive healthcare. With a mission to elevate the well-being of individuals, Astiva Health specializes in innovative health plans tailored to meet the unique requirements of its members. The organization prioritizes a culturally responsive approach to healthcare, offering multilingual solutions for customer service, marketing materials, and educational resources. Astiva Health's dedication to serving the underserved population is not only fulfilling a critical societal need but also positioning the company to tap into a market segment with significant growth potential. By addressing the diverse healthcare needs of its members, Astiva Health aims to create lasting relationships and contribute to the overall well-being of the communities it serves. Astiva Health invites individuals to join its transformative healthcare experience, where personalized care and lasting well-being take center stage.

For more information about Astiva Health and enrollment details, please visit https://astivahealth.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements regarding the outlook of our private company. These statements are identified by terms such as "may," "will," "could," "anticipate," "aim," "intend," "plan," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "propose," "potential," "continue," or similar expressions. Our forward-looking statements encompass expectations about our business activities, development plans, and strategic initiatives. These forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from our expectations due to various factors, such as the unpredictable nature of development efforts, potential modifications in the timing and success of our initiatives, and uncertainties related to intellectual property. Additionally, we face challenges associated with financial resources and operational sustainability. We do not commit to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or changes in expectations, as we operate as a private entity. While we believe our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we caution stakeholders that actual results may differ materially from our anticipated outcomes. As we don't file with regulatory bodies, we encourage stakeholders to review additional risk factors specific to our private company that may impact future results.

Contacts

Astiva Health, Inc.

765 The City Drive South

#200

Orange, CA 92868

astivahealth.com

Media Contact

media@astivahealth.com