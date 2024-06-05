Improving access for patients: launch of Lisdexamfetamine further broadens Sandoz Canada portfolio

Pr Sandoz ® Lisdexamfetamine, one of first generic equivalents of Vyvanse*, available on Canadian market

PrSandoz® Amoxicillin, PrSandoz® Desvenlafaxine and PrSandoz® Riociguat also joined Sandoz Canada’s generics portfolio this spring

BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandoz Canada announced today the launch of PrSandoz® Lisdexamfetamine, a generic equivalent of Vyvanse*, approved for the same indications. It follows the recent launches of PrSandoz® Amoxicillin, PrSandoz® Desvenlafaxine and PrSandoz® Riociguat.

PrSandoz® Lisdexamfetamine is available on the Canadian market in bottles of 100 capsules of 10 mg to 70 mg that can be taken whole or opened and mixed with yogurt, water or orange juice. Their appearance is similar to the original product to facilitate patients’ transition. Lisdexamfetamine is indicated for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in children six years of age or older, adolescents and adults, as well as for moderate to severe Binge Eating Disorder (BED) in adults. Studies have shown that untreated ADHD can have negative impacts on self-esteem and social function1 as well as on academic performance2. This launch should enable Sandoz to continue to help improve patients’ quality of life, at a more affordable price.

“As a key product in the country, the introduction of Lisdexamfetamine will generate savings of around $375M3 for patients, governments and private insurers, and all without compromising on quality,” says Michel Robidoux, President and General Manager, Sandoz Canada.

Sandoz Canada also launched three new products this spring: PrSandoz® Amoxicillin (an anti-infective), PrSandoz® Desvenlafaxine (for depression) and PrSandoz® Riociguat (for pulmonary arterial hypertension). With these additions to its portfolio, Sandoz is helping to improve the generic availability and reduce the cost of treatment.

About Sandoz Canada

As a Canadian leader in off-patent medicines, Sandoz Canada has a product portfolio that includes over 700 generics and biosimilars spanning multiple therapeutic areas, such as anti-infective, cardiovascular, central nervous system, immunology and oncology. The company is built on inclusiveness and employs nearly 300 people from various backgrounds and nationalities across the country, including at its Boucherville headquarters in Quebec. They work together to ensure that 55 million prescriptions are filled with Sandoz products each year across the country, generating substantial savings of over $500 million per year for the healthcare system. Sandoz Canada is a trusted partner for pharmacists, physicians and hospitals for quality medicine and outstanding customer service and is committed to ensuring a reliable supply. For more information about Sandoz Canada, visit www.sandoz.ca

About Sandoz

Sandoz (SIX: SDZ; OTCQX: SDZNY) is the global leader in generic and biosimilar medicines, with a growth strategy driven by its Purpose: pioneering access for patients. More than 20,000 people of 100 nationalities work together to ensure 800 million patient treatments are provided annually by Sandoz, generating substantial global healthcare savings and an even larger social impact. Its leading portfolio of approximately 1,500 products addresses diseases from the common cold to cancer. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Sandoz traces its heritage back to 1886. Its history of breakthroughs includes Calcium Sandoz in 1929, the world’s first oral penicillin in 1951, and the first biosimilar in 2006. In 2023, Sandoz recorded sales of USD 9.6 billion.

