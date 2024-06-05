CarTechIQ and Roli partner to Revolutionize Automotive Repair Guidance with AI

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roli, a leading provider of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions for sophisticated AI and data pipelines, today announced a strategic OEM partnership with CarTechIQ, a rising innovator in AI-powered automotive service and support. This collaboration will empower automotive technicians around the world with a groundbreaking solution that leverages the combined power of specialized AI and open large language models (LLMs).







CarTechIQ's solution delivers vehicle-specific repair guidance intelligence, drawing from a multitude of sources including manufacturer manuals & technical information, recall history, and past service records for both the specific vehicle and similar models. This comprehensive approach surpasses any single resource or the ability for a human technician to compile such information within a reasonable timeframe. By integrating open LLMs, CarTechIQ further refines the solution, ensuring the most relevant and up-to-date information is available to technicians.

"The robust, stable, and AI-purposed infrastructure provided by Roli supports our technology solution with the highest quality backend API we could ask for," said James Smith, Co-Founder and CTO of CarTechIQ. "This best-of-breed solution saved us months of development time and effort, while also eliminating the need to create custom client-side code for wider distribution."

Roli's IaaS platform provides CarTechIQ with a critical foundation, specifically designed to manage the complex data pipelines and AI processes required for their innovative service. One key benefit is the automatic generation of a Software Development Kit (SDK) for CarTechIQ. This SDK empowers CarTechIQ's integration partners with seamless access to their AI-powered repair guidance, eliminating the need for further development on their end.

"We are thrilled with the CarTechIQ partnership," said Chip Ernst, CEO and Co-Founder of Roli. "They've developed a highly specialized AI solution, and Roli supports their innovation with our specialized IaaS – a perfect match! Accelerating their service availability, raising the quality bar on the collective solution, and increasing their future agility is a perfect example of how Roli aims to help partners and customers!"

This partnership exemplifies the power of collaboration in driving innovation within the automotive service industry. By combining CarTechIQ's domain expertise in AI-powered repair guidance with Roli's best-in-class IaaS platform, Technicians worldwide will be equipped with a revolutionary tool that streamlines the repair process, improves accuracy, and enhances customer satisfaction.

About Roli

Roli is a leading provider of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions specifically designed for sophisticated AI and data pipelines. The company's innovative platform empowers businesses to unlock the full potential of their AI initiatives by providing a robust, scalable, and secure foundation. Roli is committed to fostering a thriving ecosystem of AI innovators and helping them bring their groundbreaking solutions to the market faster and more efficiently.

About CarTechIQ

CarTechIQ is a rising innovator in the field of AI-powered automotive service and support. Their innovative solutions leverage the power of specialized AI and open LLMs to provide automotive repair providers and technicians with unparalleled repair guidance intelligence. CarTechIQ is driving transformation in the automotive service industry through seamless, secure API integration with repair platforms and advanced diagnostic tools, empowering technicians with the most up to date and accurate information available.

Contact:

Chip Ernst CEO info@roli.ai

