Equip’s Second Annual Report Highlights First-Rate Patient Outcomes, Company Growth

Available to more than 110 million Americans of all ages, Equip’s wraparound program meets patients at every stage of treatment

SAN DIEGO, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equip , the leading provider of virtual, evidence-based eating disorder treatment in the U.S., published the second edition of its Annual Report, a comprehensive overview of the Company’s patient outcomes, achievements and milestones over the past year.



According to the report, patients continue to respond positively and early to treatment. Within just the first eight weeks of treatment, 33 percent of patients who needed weight restoration – a key component of eating disorder treatment for many patients – reached their target goals. Additionally, patients experienced a 38 percent reduction in eating disorder symptoms. By the year mark, both of those figures nearly doubled.

“With the drastic rise in hospital admissions for eating disorders nationwide, there’s never been a more crucial time to provide evidence-backed eating disorder care,” said Dr. Dori Steinberg, VP of Research at Equip. “To truly get patients better, we need to expand the existing body of research. Openly reporting on outcomes, listening to patient feedback and iterating on existing treatment methods are non-negotiables we’re committed to upholding.”

The Company’s model redefines the traditional treatment landscape by accommodating all medically stable patients, regardless of acuity or prior treatment. Before coming to Equip, more than half of patients (54 percent) had no prior treatment, one in three tried a higher level of care and 87 percent were high acuity* upon admission.

Adult patients (18+), families and healthcare providers are also highly satisfied with Equip’s treatment. Over 82 percent of adult patients and pediatric patient caregivers recommend Equip, as do 93 percent of referring providers.

The Company’s treatment is available to more than 110 million Americans through 25 health plans nationwide and select Medicaid plans in California, Illinois and Texas. In fact, 97 percent of Equip’s patients leveraged insurance for treatment.

Since the report’s first publication, Equip has contributed to furthering the eating disorder treatment landscape while building upon its outcomes-based treatment model:

Published four pieces of peer-reviewed research and delivered 30 presentations at seven major conferences.

Launched new clinical programming, including 21 patient groups and Explore: Freeform, a fully virtual, free, self-paced body image module open to patients and the public.

Established an electronic health record integration for healthcare providers to refer patients seamlessly.

Hosted ongoing multidisciplinary training for clinical staff, including culturally sensitive care, Health at Every Size (HAES) and other co-occurring conditions.

Rolled out an enhanced platform for patients and families to schedule and join appointments, complete treatment action items and speak with provider teams in one place.



Equip’s research team of industry experts, which operates independently from the clinical team to ensure objectivity, published this edition of the Annual Report. Visit Equip’s website to read the full report and learn more about the findings.

About Equip

Equip is the leading virtual, evidence-based eating disorder treatment program on a mission to ensure that everyone with an eating disorder can access treatment that works. Created by clinical experts in the field and people with lived experience, Equip builds upon evidence-based treatments to empower individuals to reach lasting recovery. All Equip patients receive a dedicated care team, including a therapist, dietitian, physician, and peer and family mentor. The company operates in all 50 states and is partnered with most major health insurance plans. For more information, visit equip.health .

*Patients deemed “high acuity” frequently engage in eating disorder behaviors, are moderately to severely malnourished, and are at elevated risk of medical/psychiatric instability.

Contact: press@equip.health