OKX Ventures Announces Strategic Investment in GoPlus to Enhance Blockchain Security

SINGAPORE, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX Ventures , the investment arm of leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX, today announced its strategic investment in GoPlus , a cutting-edge platform dedicated to enhancing security in the blockchain ecosystem. This investment aligns with OKX Ventures' commitment to supporting innovative technologies that drive the crypto and blockchain industries forward.



GoPlus is at the forefront of blockchain security, offering comprehensive, automated security services that protect users against various threats in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. The platform's suite of security tools includes smart contract auditing, real-time threat detection and anti-phishing solutions, making it a critical infrastructure component for safe and secure blockchain interactions.

OKX Ventures recognizes the pivotal role that security plays in the adoption and trust of blockchain technologies. By investing in GoPlus, OKX Ventures aims to support the development and expansion of robust security measures that safeguard users and enhance the overall resilience of the blockchain ecosystem.

OKX Ventures Founder Dora Yue said: “We are excited to partner with GoPlus, a company that shares our vision of a secure and trustworthy blockchain environment. Its innovative approach to blockchain security aligns perfectly with our mission to foster technological advancements that bring long-term benefits to the crypto community. This investment is a testament to our commitment to empowering projects that prioritize user safety and system integrity.”

GoPlus Founder Mike Lee said: “GoPlus Network is a modular user security layer for Web3. It can seamlessly integrate with any public chain, providing comprehensive protection throughout the user's transaction lifecycle. GoPlus uses a transparent, decentralized user safety network and cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology for comprehensive risk analysis, providing intelligent and efficient security services for users. Among them, the Token security detection API is integrated with many leading dApps in Web3, with a daily call volume of up to 21 million times. Its personal security platform SecWareX has garnered nearly 9 million registered wallet addresses and 1.8 million unique IP users in just two months after its launch.”

With this strategic investment, GoPlus plans to accelerate the development of its security technologies, expand its team of experts, and extend its reach to more blockchain networks and dApps. This collaboration will also enable GoPlus to leverage OKX’s extensive industry experience and resources to further refine its security solutions.

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of global leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX, with an initial capital commitment of USD100 million. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.

Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry, OKX Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.

Find out more about OKX Ventures