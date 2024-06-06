Congressman Thomas Massie to Moderate Free & Equal’s Presidential Debate at FreedomFest in Las Vegas on July 12

Congressman Thomas Massie and Christina Tobin to Moderate July 12 Presidential Debate Free & Equal's Presidential Debate at FreedomFest July 12th

Santita Jackson (Jesse Jackson’s daughter) to Perform the National Anthem

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Free & Equal Elections Foundation is pleased to announce that Congressman Thomas Massie will moderate the Free & Equal Presidential Debate at FreedomFest on July 12 from 5 PM to 7 PM PDT at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. Congressman Massie will co-moderate the debate with Free & Equal Founder Christina Tobin.

"We are honored to have Congressman Massie moderate the third debate in our 2024 Presidential debate series," said Tobin. "Having a publicly elected Congressman moderate a presidential debate is historic and underscores our commitment to opening up a respectful dialogue."

Free & Equal uses the cumulative debate format to ensure a fair and comprehensive discussion on pressing issues of the current times, allowing each candidate to effectively communicate their viewpoint to the public. This debate will feature candidates across the political spectrum, reflecting the growing number of Americans seeking alternatives to the two-party system.

“As someone who’s voted for third-party Presidential candidates in past elections, I look forward to helping broaden the national discussion by moderating this important debate,” stated Congressman Massie.

To qualify, candidates must meet the following criteria: 1) be constitutionally eligible to serve as President and 2) have secured ballot access in a sufficient number of states to have a mathematical chance of securing the Electoral College majority in the upcoming election or receiving more than 2% in a national poll that meets The Free & Equal Election Foundation polling standards.

Candidates invited to the debate include:

- President Joseph Biden (Democratic Party)

- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Independent)

- Chase Oliver (Libertarian Party) Confirmed

- Dr. Jill Stein (Green Party) Confirmed

- Randall Terry (Constitution Party) Confirmed

- President Donald Trump (Republican Party)

- Dr. Cornel West (Independent)

Invitations have been sent out, and candidates have until the end of June to confirm their participation.

The Free & Equal Presidential Debate will be livestreamed on Rumble. Additional broadcasting partners will be announced later this month. For more information about the debate and its qualifications, visit www.freeandequal.org.

To view the debate in person, attendees can register for a day pass or full conference pass by visiting www.freedomfest.com. To apply for media credentials, visit www.freedomfest.com/media-kit.