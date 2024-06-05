Submit Release
TRYX to Showcase New Products at Computex 2024 in Taipei

TAIPEI, Taiwan , June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRYX is thrilled to announce its participation in Computex 2024, marking its debut on the international stage with the highly anticipated PANORAMA liquid cooler. Renowned for its exceptional design, TRYX is set to showcase a range of new products at this prestigious event.

PANORAMA makes its debut on the international stage for the first time.

PANORAMA COMPUTEX

The PANORAMA features a 6.5-inch L-shaped 3D screen with a 2K resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. This design provides a clear and fluid viewing experience and addresses the limited viewing angles common in traditional liquid cooling displays.

PANORAMA SE COMPUTEX

And the new variant of original PANORAMA maintains its distinctive L-shaped screen and mesmerizing anamorphic illusions but adds a fresh and innovative design. The PANORAMA SE (prototype) promises the same immersive experience in a more compact and accessible format.

Unveiling the LUCA Mid-Tower PC Case: Where Performance Meets Style

LUCA COMPUTEX

Step into the world of LUCA, the ultimate fusion of performance and aesthetics in a mid-tower PC case. It embodies luxury with its extensive use of fully anodized aluminum, 4mm tempered glass, and SGCC steel, offering an elevated (floating) aesthetic through its uniquely engineered base. The chassis’ modularity also caters to the bespoke needs of PC DIY enthusiasts and creators, enhancing the PC building experience with superior quality and versatility.

A Softer Touch: OTAVIA's Paracord-Infused Cases

OTAVIA COMPUTEX

OTAVIA (prototype) stands out with a distinctive feature that brings the organic charm of paracord to the world of tech. The natural texture of the paracord provides a striking contrast to the polished metal. With a variety of colors and patterns, users can pick a design that resonates with their personal style or identity. This level of customization is set to ensure that each OTAVIA computer case is a unique creation, mirroring the individuality of its owner.

Debuting the SPES Mini ITX Case: Power in a Compact Form

SPES COMPUTEX

Prepare to be amazed by SPES(prototype), the epitome of innovation in a mini ITX case. Despite its small footprint, SPES delivers uncompromised power and versatility. Perfect for space-conscious users, it offers excellent thermal performance and support for high-end components. With its futuristic design and expanded display space, SPES invites users to unleash their creativity without limits.

Join us at Computex 2024

TRYX invites you to visit the booth at Computex 2024 and be among the first to experience PANORAMA SE, LUCA, OTAVIA, and the compact yet powerful SPES mini ITX case. Discover how TRYX is pushing the boundaries of aesthetic design and shaping the future of computing.

For more information:

Media Relations

TRYX Booth location: Nangang exhibitor center Hall 1, 4F, N1005a

TRYX Marketing Team

Email: lucius_liu@tryxzone.com

Website: www.tryxzone.com

We can't wait to see you at Computex 2024!

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a64b7b9c-3e26-45aa-9776-fe636a5942dc
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97d0636c-f8d5-4127-81b5-e06c590d67e6
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/283ef185-46ad-45d4-8219-eb6782862105
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7021cca-0407-4d68-817b-51531a74d859
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5257b213-5e71-492a-ad8a-9ea5c9388e7a


