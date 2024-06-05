Ocular Therapeutix® to Host Investor Day on June 13, 2024

Company to highlight corporate strategy, clinical data, and development plans for AXPAXLI™ in wet AMD and NPDR



Event to feature prominent retinal disease experts Baruch D. Kuppermann, MD, PhD (University of California, Irvine) and Dilsher S. Dhoot, MD (California Retina Consultants)

In-person event with virtual access to take place on June 13, 2024, at 2:00 PM ET

BEDFORD, Mass., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL, “Ocular”, the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to enhancing people’s vision and quality of life through the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic retinopathy, and other diseases and conditions of the eye, will host an Investor Day on Thursday, June 13, 2024. The in-person event with virtual access will begin at 2:00 PM ET. To register, click here .

The Investor Day will feature prominent retinal disease key opinion leaders (KOLs) Baruch D. Kuppermann, MD, PhD (University of California, Irvine) and Dilsher S. Dhoot, MD (California Retina Consultants). The event will include presentations from senior Company leaders providing:

An overview of the Company’s updated corporate strategy, pipeline priorities, and future development plans;

A review of Ocular’s clinical program for AXPAXLI in the treatment of wet AMD, including a progress update for the ongoing SOL-1 study; and

An update and discussion of the Phase 1 HELIOS data for AXPAXLI in non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR).



Ocular’s Investor Day will also include KOL roundtable discussions followed by a live Q&A session. In-person attendees are invited to join Ocular leadership and the participating KOLs for a networking reception to conclude the event.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company’s website at investors.ocutx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Baruch D. Kuppermann, MD, PhD

Baruch D. Kuppermann, MD, PhD, is the Steinert Endowed Professor, Chair of the Department of Ophthalmology, and Director of the Gavin Herbert Eye Institute at the University of California, Irvine (UC Irvine). He also holds a joint appointment with the Department of Biomedical Engineering at UC Irvine. After completing his PhD in neuroscience at the California Institute of Technology, Dr. Kuppermann earned his medical degree at the University of Miami and completed fellowships in retina at both St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Baltimore, under Drs Ron Michels and Bert Glaser, and at the University of California, San Diego.

Dr. Kuppermann is actively involved in clinical research, having served as Principal Investigator in many trials evaluating new drugs and technologies for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, retinal vein occlusion, retinitis pigmentosa, and other diseases of the posterior segment of the eye. He also has a laboratory at UC Irvine that evaluates the toxicology of drugs on the retina as well as studying the mitochondrial genetics of age-related macular degeneration. He has published over 300 peer-reviewed articles in medical literature, and over 70 book chapters. Dr. Kuppermann is a peer reviewer for leading journals in ophthalmology, retina, and medicine, including the American Journal of Ophthalmology, Archives of Ophthalmology, Lancet, Ophthalmology, and Retina, and serves on the Editorial Board of the journal Retina.

About Dilsher S. Dhoot, MD

Dilsher S. Dhoot, MD received his undergraduate degree with Honors from the University of California, Berkeley and his medical degree at Oregon Health Science University in Portland, Oregon. Dr. Dhoot is a Board-Certified Ophthalmologist. He completed his residency in ophthalmology at the Casey Eye Institute and a fellowship in vitreoretinal surgery at the Cleveland Clinic, Cole Eye Institute.

Dr. Dhoot has been a primary investigator in numerous clinical research trials for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration, retinal vein occlusion, and diabetic retinopathy. He has received numerous awards during his career, including the Senior Honor Award from the American Society of Retina Specialists and the American Academy of Ophthalmology Achievement Award. Dr. Dhoot has presented his research at international conferences and published numerous book chapters and articles in journals including Ophthalmology, the British Journal of Ophthalmology, Retina, Eye, and Ophthalmic Surgery, Lasers & Imaging. He currently serves as a section editor for the Retina Times and is also a peer reviewer for several journals.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to enhancing people’s vision and quality of life through the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic retinopathy (DR), and other diseases and conditions of the eye. AXPAXLI™ (axitinib intravitreal implant, also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular’s product candidate for retinal disease, is based on its ELUTYX™ proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial for wet AMD. The clinical portfolio also includes PAXTRAVA™ (travoprost intracameral implant, also known as OTX-TIC), currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Ocular’s expertise in the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies of the eye and the ELUTYX platform supported the development and launch of its first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. ELUTYX is also the foundation for two other clinical-stage assets, OTX-CSI (cyclosporine intracanalicular insert) for the chronic treatment of dry eye disease and OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular insert) for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as several preclinical programs.

