Applications for the 2024 Film Arts Training Programme are now open

MACAU, June 5 - Jointly organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) and Wynn Macau, Limited, the applications for the 2024 Film Arts Training Programme will be open from 5 to 26 June. Selected candidates will be taught by a veteran film art director to deepen their knowledge of film arts, and will have the opportunity to be engaged in film production, in order to improve relevant professional skills. Interested parties are welcome to participate.

Applicants to the programme must be 18 years old or above, hold a Macao SAR Permanent Resident Identity Card, and be a high school graduate or above. The selected candidates will receive more than 60 hours of professional guidance over twelve days from July to September to enhance their basic knowledge and application of film arts. At the end of the programme, the candidates will work in groups to produce a short film, which will be evaluated by the instructors on the basis of its art direction. The winning group of the “Best Art Direction” award will receive a certificate and a prize in the amount of MOP50,000.

Lui Cho Hung, a veteran Hong Kong art director and vice chairman of the Hong Kong Film Arts Association, was invited to be an instructor of the programme. He has engaged in many film production, including Infernal Affairs II, Infernal Affairs III, Daisy, Lust, Caution and Painted Skin. With The Twins Effect and Where the Wind Blows, he garnered the “Best Art Direction” award at the 23rd and 41st Hong Kong Film Awards, respectively.

Through the Film Arts Training Programme, IC hopes to provide opportunities for local youth to improve their professional skills and cultivate diversified talents for Macao’s film and television industries. Interested residents may submit applications by email from 5 to 26 June. Application rules and forms are available for download at the IC website (www.icm.gov.mo) and at the Macao Cultural and Creative Industries Website (www.macaucci.gov.mo).

For enquiries, please contact staff members of IC, Mr. Kuan or Mr. Chong through tel. no. 8399 6295 or 8399 6256 during office hours.