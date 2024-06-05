SPOD Lithium Amends Property Option Agreements and Appoints a New Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPOD Lithium Corp (CSE: SPOD) (the “Company” or “SPOD”) is pleased to announce that it has amended on May 29, 2024 its mineral option agreement with Visible Gold Mines Inc. (“Visible”) regarding the MegaLi exploration property (the “MegaLi Property”) and its mineral option agreement with Noranda Royalties Inc. (“Noranda”) on the Lithium Grande 4 property (the “LG4 Property”). The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Martin Dallaire as a new director of the Company, effective May 29, 2024.



Amendment Agreement – MegaLi Property

On May 29, 2024, the Company amended its mineral option agreement with Visible on the MegaLi Property (the “MegaLi Option Agreement”) dated August 3, 2022, and subsequently amended (the “MegaLi Option Agreement”). The amended Option Agreement extends the date on which the Company was to spend at least $500,000 in exploration expenditures on the MegaLi Property from August 3, 2024 to December 31, 2024.

The company will also amend the second-year issuance and third-year Class A common shares issuance to Visible for 1,175,000 and 1,375,000 Class A common shares, respectively. The Company has fulfilled its second-year payment of $100,000 and has issued on the same date the second-year issuance of 1,175,000 Class A common shares at a price of $0.06. The shares are subject to a four month hold period, which expires on September 30, 2024. Moreover, per the amendments, the Company will issue on or before December 31, 2025, 1,375,000 Class A common shares, pay Visible an additional $150,000 and incur at least an additional $1,000,000 in exploration expenditures.

Amendment Agreement – LG4 Property

On May 29, 2024, the Company entered into an agreement with Noranda respecting the LG4 Property dated July 4, 2022, and subsequently amended (the “LG4 Option Agreement”). The amended LG4 Option Agreement extends the date on which the Company must spend at least $500,000 in exploration expenditures on the LG4 Project from July 4, 2024 to December 31, 2024.

The company will also amend the second-year issuance and third-year Class A common shares issuance to 1,175,000 and 1,375,000 Class A common shares, respectively. The Company has fulfilled its second-year payment of $100,000 and has issued on the same date the second-year issuance of 1,175,000 Class A common shares at a price of $0.06 per Class A common share. The shares are subject to a four month hold period, which expires on September 30, 2024. Moreover, per the amendments, the Company will issue on or before December 31, 2025, 1,375,000 Class A common shares, pay Noranda an additional $150,000 and incur at least an additional $1,000,000 in exploration expenditures.

The extensions are to ensure the Company can conduct its exploration work at the most beneficial times of the year between June and October in order to spend the targeted expenditures most efficiently.

Appointment of a New Director

On May 29, 2024, the Company appointed Mr. Martin Dallaire as a new director of the Company.

Mr. Dallaire was born and raised in Rouyn-Noranda and has more than two decades of experience in the financial industry with a particular focus on the junior mining sector. His areas of expertise include strategic planning, sourcing and structuring of financings, due diligence reviews, mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Dallaire, who obtained an Engineering degree from the Université du Québec à Chicoutimi in 1992, has also been a member of the surveillance committee of the FERIQUE Funds for more than 5 years. He is also President, CEO and Director of Visible Gold Mines Inc.

About SPOD

SPOD is a leading exploration and development company focused on unlocking the vast potential of lithium resources. With a strategic approach to resource management and a commitment to sustainable practices, SPOD is dedicated to driving innovation and delivering value for its stakeholders. Founded in 2020, its primary lithium properties are strategically located in Quebec and Ontario, Canada, regions renowned for their rich deposits of these valuable resources. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact the Company through its website at www.spodlithiumcorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Mathieu Couillard,

President and CEO

(647) 567-6757

matt@birchcapitalcorp.com

