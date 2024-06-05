ACELYRIN, INC. Announces Positive 16-week Data From its Global Phase 2b/3 Trial of Izokibep in Psoriatic Arthritis to be Shared During Late-Breaking Oral Presentation at EULAR 2024

LOS ANGELES, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACELYRIN, INC. (Nasdaq: SLRN), a late-stage clinical biopharma company focused on accelerating the development and delivery of transformative medicines in immunology, today announced that positive results from the company’s global Phase 2b/3 clinical trial of izokibep in psoriatic arthritis (PsA) will be shared as a late breaking oral presentation at the 2024 European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology Congress taking place June 12-15 in Vienna, Austria. Izokibep is a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A, a validated mechanism for the treatment of PsA and other immune-mediated diseases.

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: Efficacy and Safety of Izokibep, a Novel IL-17A Inhibitor, in Patients with Active Psoriatic Arthritis: Week 16 Results from a Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Multicenter Phase 2b/3 Study

Date/Time: Saturday, June 15, 2024; 9:30am - 9:40am CEST

Presenter: Philip Mease, MD, MACR, Director of Rheumatology Research at Swedish Medical Center

About the Phase 2b/3 Psoriatic Arthritis clinical trial

The Phase 2b/3 clinical trial (NCT05623345) is a global, multi center, randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of izokibep dosed subcutaneously 160 mg every week (QW) or every two weeks (Q2W) and 80 mg every four weeks (Q4W) versus placebo. 351 adult patients with active PsA were enrolled across 71 sites in the United States and Europe and randomized across the four arms.

About Psoriatic Arthritis

Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a chronic immune-mediated inflammatory disease characterized by multiple manifestations including destructive joint inflammation, psoriasis, and enthesitis (painful inflammation of the small, dense tissues that connect ligament and tendons to bone), all contributing to reduced quality of life. It is estimated that approximately 30% of the 125 million people living with psoriasis worldwide will also develop PsA over time. There remains a large unmet need for more effective therapies to treat PsA across all disease manifestations.

About Izokibep

Izokibep is a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency through tight binding affinity, providing the potential for robust tissue penetration due to its small molecular size, about one-tenth the size of a monoclonal antibody, and an albumin binding domain that extends half-life. Clinical trial data supports the hypothesis that these unique characteristics of izokibep may provide clinically meaningful and differentiated benefits for patients, including resolution of key manifestations of disease. Izokibep is being evaluated in multiple late-stage trials in moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), and uveitis, with plans to initiate an additional Phase 3 program in axial spondyloarthritis (AxSpA).

About ACELYRIN, INC.

ACELYRIN, INC. (Nasdaq: SLRN) is a Los Angeles area-based late-stage clinical biopharma company – with additional operations in the San Francisco Bay area – focused on providing patients life-changing new treatment options by identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. ACELYRIN has two programs in late-stage clinical development. Lonigutamab is a subcutaneously delivered monoclonal antibody targeting IGF-1R advancing into Phase 2b/3 development for the treatment of thyroid eye disease. Izokibep is a next generation inhibitor of IL-17A in Phase 2b/3 development for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis, hidradenitis suppurativa and uveitis.

Forward Looking Statements

