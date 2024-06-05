AutoZone Vendor Summit Recognizes Contributions of Top Suppliers

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) recognized 17 of its top suppliers at their annual Vendor Summit. The awards honor companies that provided exceptional performance and demonstrated a strong commitment to customer satisfaction during the past year.



AutoZone awarded JK Fenner the 2024 Vendor of the Year, the highest vendor honor from the company. JK Fenner is a leader in Mechanical Power Transmission products and was praised for providing outstanding customer service, prioritizing customers, and executing flawlessly, while entering into a new business at AutoZone’s request. JK Fenner invested in new tools and equipment, adopted new processes, increased their capacity, and started the production process to ensure products would be ready and available for Customers. As an AutoZone partner, JK Fenner demonstrated a strong commitment to delivering the best merchandise at the right price without disruption to our Stores and Customers.

Seven vendors were selected for the AutoZone Extra Miler award: Baofeng, Bearing-Tech, Encore, Gold, Highline Warren, True Parts Inc. and Valvoline. The Extra Miler award honors those vendors who are “unfazed by obstacles, go above and beyond the call of duty, committed to phenomenal customer satisfaction and consistently do more than expected.”

A new award, The Ray of Hope, was bestowed upon Great Neck Saw Manufacturers, Inc. for Going the Extra Mile in the community and their generous donation of tools and equipment to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Memphis.

Reach Cooling was honored with the International Vendor of Excellence Award for their valuable international market insights, investments that enhanced AutoZone’s ability to say Yes! We’ve Got It and training programs that will allow AutoZoners to provide Trustworthy Advice globally.

Seven vendors received AutoZone WITTDTJR® awards (“What It Takes to Do the Job Right”): hitt BRANDS, Motorcar Parts of America, Moveras, Robert Bosch, LLC, Stryten Energy, Technical Chemical Company and The NOCO Company. These vendors put Customers first by improving the customer journey both in-store and online through product innovations, catalog and packaging upgrades and training investments.

“Our 2024 Vendor of the Year, JK Fenner, and all our Vendor Summit award winners exemplified our Pledge and Values. They worked together, created new solutions, and helped AutoZone achieve its goals,” said Bill Hackney, Executive Vice President, Merchandising, Marketing and Supply Chain, Customer Satisfaction.

About AutoZone (NYSE: AZO)

During the quarter ended May 4, 2024, AutoZone opened 32 new stores in the U.S., 12 in Mexico and one in Brazil for a total of 45 net new stores. As of May 4, 2024, the Company had 6,364 stores in the U.S., 763 in Mexico and 109 in Brazil for a total store count of 7,236.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light duty trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The majority of stores have a commercial sales program that provides prompt delivery of parts and other products and commercial credit to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, fleet owners and other accounts. AutoZone also sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com, and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. Additionally, we sell the ALLDATA brand of automotive diagnostic, repair, collision and shop management software through www.alldata.com. We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation services.

Contact Information:

Financial: Brian Campbell at (901) 495-7005, brian.campbell@autozone.com

Media: David McKinney at (901) 495-7951, david.mckinney@autozone.com