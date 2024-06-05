23andMe Launches New Genetic Report on Bipolar Disorder

Provides 23andMe+ Premium members with insight into their likelihood of developing the serious mental health illness based on thousands of genetic variants

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME), a leading human genetics and biopharmaceutical company, today released a new genetic Bipolar Disorder report (Powered by 23andMe Research) for 23andMe+ Premium members, informing them if they are at higher likelihood for being diagnosed with the condition. Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that can cause extreme and unusual shifts in mood, energy, behavior and activity, ranging from highs (mania) to lows (depression).



According to the National Institute of Mental Health , 4.4 percent of American adults have experienced bipolar disorder at some point in their lives, meaning approximately 14 million people in the US have bipolar disorder – about 1 in 100 individuals. Genetics play a major role in bipolar disorder, which is estimated to be between 44-90% heritable .

23andMe’s new report is based on a statistical model known as polygenic risk score (PRS), developed by 23andMe through its proprietary research database. The Bipolar Disorder PRS report calculates the likelihood of an individual being diagnosed with the condition based on thousands of different genetic variants, as well as a customer’s genetic ancestry and birth sex. This report follows other mental health PRS reports that 23andMe has made available to its 23andMe+ Premium members, including reports for Anxiety, Panic Attacks, and Depression.

“According to the CDC, more than one in five adults live with mental illness. Knowing a person’s genetic likelihood for developing bipolar disorder can help identify potential symptoms early on,” said Noura Abul-Husn, MD, PhD, Vice President of Genomic Health at 23andMe. “While there is still ongoing research to understand the causes of bipolar disorder, there are effective treatments and strategies to help manage symptoms. We hope this report, and our other mental health PRS reports, can help reduce some of the stigma around these conditions by providing another resource for people seeking new ways to take care of their well-being.”

The Bipolar Disorder report was developed by 23andMe scientists and clinical experts using 23andMe’s large database of genetic and health information contributed by consented research participants. This white paper provides full details on the science and methodology behind the Company’s PRS technology.

While genetic factors play a role, they do not determine whether a person will develop bipolar disorder. Other non-genetic factors—such as stressful life experiences—may also have an influence. To learn more about the new 23andMe Bipolar Disorder report and how to become a 23andMe+ Premium member, visit https://www.23andme.com/membership/ .

