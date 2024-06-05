NetReputation to Hold Court, Host Booth at 2024 Annual Florida Bar Convention

SARASOTA, Fla., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetReputation.com , an industry-leading provider of reputation management solutions for law firms and legal professionals across the U.S., will be a featured sponsor of the 2024 Annual Florida Bar Convention , held from June 19th and 22nd at the Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek complex in Orlando, Florida.



NetReputation will host a booth at the four-day event, which anticipates an attendance of nearly 1,500 top attorneys, judges, and legal professionals from across the Sunshine State. Several key company leaders will represent the firm and anchor the NetReputation booth, including General Counsel Tommy Meyer, Chief Information Officer Sergey Boychuk, VP of Sales Christian Stoneman, Sales Operations Manager Justin Dillingham, and Strategic Accounts Vice President Patrick Wentland.

NetReputation officials look forward to taking part in the Convention and connecting with some of the most respected and successful legal professionals from across the state:

“We are honored to have the opportunity to be part of such a keystone event for the Florida legal community and to share space with many of the most respected legal professionals in the entire state,” said Tommy Meyer. “We understand the vital work lawyers and legal teams undertake on behalf of people and organizations across Florida, and we are grateful for the chance to help those professionals unlock their full potential online.”

As a Silver Sponsor, NetReputation aims to educate fellow Convention-goers on the merits, growing demand, and undeniable importance of online reputation management , particularly for attorneys and law firms that leverage the web for client outreach and professional advancement. NetReputation looks to help lawyers, legal professionals, and brands across the legal community not only understand the challenges that exist across the digital world but also how important a robust reputation management strategy is for securing firm integrity and ensuring the best, most effective client representation possible.

NetReputation is one of more than 60 exhibitors to be featured at The 2024 Florida Bar Convention, which will offer a full slate of committee meetings, presentations, receptions, and other events across its calendar. For more information on the Convention, events, and daily schedules, click here .

NetReputation is a top-rated ORM firm on Clutch.com and was recently named to Inc. Magazine’s Fastest Growing Private Companies List for the fifth straight year. To learn more about the NetReputation team and their award-winning suite of services, click here .

About NetReputation

NetReputation provides lawyers and law firms with a full suite of expert reputation management solutions to reach clients and take control over their online footprint. Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, NetReputation.com combines cutting-edge technology with the latest in SEO and content development tools to drive results and empower success on the web. NetReputation solutions include online reputation management, content removal, review management, online crisis management, and more.

Media Contact: