Defense IT Spending Market Size, Share, Industry, Forecast and Outlook (2030)

Defense IT Spending Market

By system, the cybersecurity segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

The 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐓 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional scenario, and competitive landscape. Benefits such as proactive health surveillance and augmented reality remote training and rise spending on information technology products and services by the different nation's defense forces globally drive the growth of the global defense IT spending market. However, issues associated with of digital sovereignty restrain the market growth. On the other hand, advent of IoT analytics in defense applications and surge in defense spending globally present new opportunities in the coming years.

The global defense IT spending market was valued at $79.68 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $137.65 billion in 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1%.

Rise in spending on information technology products and services by defense forces of different nations globally and benefits such as proactive health surveillance and augmented reality remote training are expected to drive the defense IT spending market during the forecast period. However, issues related with digital sovereignty are anticipated to hamper growth of the market. Moreover, emergence of IoT analytics in defense applications and rise in defense spending globally are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in future.

North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global defense IT spending market share in North America region in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities, technological developments by big players, rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, precise, and efficient defense IT solutions. North America is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of dense IT solutions and services by both- defense forces and civilian, along with its digital sovereignty in IT space, owing to presence of major IT corporations such as Google, IBM, Microsoft, and Amazon (AWS).

By system, the market is categorized into IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, logistics & asset management, and others. The cybersecurity segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for a number of reliable and efficient cybersecurity systems and services to check cyber-attacks targeting a military database.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share in 2020, holding around nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue by 2030. Same region is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Other provinces studied in the report include Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

By force, the defense IT spending market is bifurcated into defense forces and civilian forces. The defense forces segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high budget allocation for defense forces regarding IT spending.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

ORACLE CORPORATION, NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION, MICROSOFT CORPORATION, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Accenture, Dell Inc., BAE SYSTEMS PLC, INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION (IBM), GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION, Amazon.com, Inc.

