Energy Logistics Market worth $1,383.7 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 14.7%

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in trade-related agreements, adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices, surge in tech-driven energy logistics services, and rise in wind energy production capabilities have boosted the growth of the global 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. However, poor infrastructure & higher logistics costs and lack of control of manufacturers on logistics services hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advent of last-mile deliveries and automation in logistics would open new opportunities in the future. The global energy logistics market was valued at $351.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,383.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The concept of energy logistics is typically attributed to the outsourcing model of energy-based logistics operations, where the service provider integrates with the company’s supply chain department. This logistics partner is responsible for assessing, designing, building, running, and measuring integrated supply chain solutions for the organization. It handles the complete process-to-pay workflow, including managing inbound raw material supply, dynamic logistics, demand-driven logistics, and global distribution. For instance, in August 2021, DSV acquired Agility’s Global Integrated Logistics (GIL) business, which made DSV offer better solutions across air freight, ocean freight, road transport, project transportation, and contract logistics and made DSV the third largest freight forwarder in the world.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Deutsche Post DHL, MGF, DB Schenker Logistics, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, C.H.Robinson, DSV, Rhenus Group, Apollo Energy Automobile Industry, BYD, Geodis, Logistics Plus Inc., Dongfeng Motor Corporation, Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd., Kuehne+Nagel International AG, Beijing Automotive Co., Ltd., A.P. Moller - Maersk, Phoenix Freight Systems

By mode of transport, the roadways held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global energy logistics market size, due to high traffic congestion on the highways, increase in investment, rapid evolution of regulatory policies, and mega infrastructural projects. However, the railways segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period, owing to growing e-commerce industry coupled with increasing door-to-door delivery.

The factors such as rise in trade-related agreements, rise of tech-driven energy logistics services, growth in adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices, and increase in wind energy production capabilities supplement the growth of the energy logistics market. However, poor infrastructure & higher logistics costs and lack of control of manufacturers on logistics service are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, emergence of last-mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation and improvement in efficiency and workforce safety creates market opportunities for the key players operating in the market.

The report analyzes these key players of the global energy logistics market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global energy logistics market, due to eased adoption of outsourced logistics services and high government support for development of logistics infrastructure in the region. However, the market across LAMEA is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for transport services, economic development, increased customer demand fueled by e-commerce, and rising number of new start-ups.

In addition, the energy logistics market share has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to improved customer service, reduction in operating costs, and the emergence of a large number of manufacturers & regional energy logistics operators. Furthermore, the companies operating in the market have adopted partnerships, acquisitions, and business expansion to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By application, the renewable energy segment dominated the global energy logistics market in terms of growth rate.

By mode of transport, the railways segment dominated the global energy logistics market in terms of growth rate.

