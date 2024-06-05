Fusion Fuel Green Hosts First Quarter 2024 Investor Update

SABUGO, Portugal, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Fuel Green plc (NASDAQ: HTOO) ("Fusion Fuel"), an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The quarterly shareholder letter is available at https://ir.fusion-fuel.eu/financials-filings/earnings-releases



First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Received notification of IPCEI approval from European Commission for 630 MW HEVO-Portugal Project

Raised ~€6 million from at-the-market program to strengthen capital position

Awarded €1.015 million grant from European Commission as part of H2tALENT consortium

Received provisional grant approval for 25 MW HEVO-Aveiro green hydrogen project

Convened EGM to secure shareholder approval allowing the Company to allot securities above 20% annual cap



Subsequent Events

Drew down on the first tranche ($1.15 million) of the Macquarie convertible note facility

Completed installation of 300 kW HEVO-Chain system for global cement major

Signed tech sale contract for 100 kW HEVO-Chain system for hospital client in Iberia

Implemented portfolio approach with strategic commercial relationships with opportunity for multi-project follow-on

Fusion Fuel will host a live conference call and webcast today, June 5, 2024.

Time: 10:00am ET / 3:00pm WEST

Participant Dial-In: +1 (312) 248-9348 Participant ID: 870646 Participant Passcode: 3919

Webcast registration page: https://www.bigmarker.com/inscricao/Q1-2024-Update-Fusion-Fuel



The webcast may also be accessed through the Events page on the Fusion Fuel website (www.fusion-fuel.eu). A playback will be available for replay online for a period of time following the call.

About Fusion Fuel Green plc

Fusion Fuel is an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector committed to accelerating the energy transition through the development of disruptive, clean hydrogen solutions. Fusion Fuel’s patented miniaturized Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzer – the HEVO – and building-block approach to green hydrogen production, unlock unprecedented modularity, flexibility, and reliability in the design and deployment of small-to-midscale green hydrogen solutions. Its business lines include the sale of its electrolyzer systems, the development and sale of turnkey hydrogen plants, and the provision of end-to-end project engineering and advisory services. Learn more about Fusion Fuel by visiting our website at https://www.fusion-fuel.eu, and by following us on LinkedIn.

