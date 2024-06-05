Managing Wealth: Asset Management Market on Track to Reach $8.3 Trillion by 2032 with 36.5% CAGR

One key driver for the rising adoption of cloud-based IT asset management solutions is the flexibility and scalability they provide.” — Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Asset management Market by component (Solution, and Service), Asset type (Digital asset, Returnable Transport Assets, In-transit Assets, Manufacturing Assets, and Personnel/ Staff), Function (Location and Movement Tracking, Check-In/ Check-Out, Repair and Maintenance, and Others) and Application (Infrastructure Asset Management, Enterprise Asset Management, Healthcare Asset Management, Aviation Asset Management, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032. According to the report, the global asset management industry generated $376.82 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $8280.73 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 36.5% from 2023 to 2032.

The global asset management market is expected to witness a huge growth in the forecast period. Asset management is an organised way of maintaining, developing, operating, and disposing of both current and fixed assets. It is applicable to the entireportfolio of infrastructure assets in order to minimize the cost of acquiring, operating, maintaining, and renewing assets. The main function of asset management isbasically managing of funds by financial institutions i.e., an investment bankor an individual on behalf of clients. Asset management are preferred in various industries and organization sdue to its benefits such as keeping track of their assets, guaranteeing the accuracy of amortization rates, and involving the identification and management of risks.

The global asset management market is segmented into solution, type, industry vertical, and region. Based on solution, the market is further segmented into, barcode, radio frequency identification(RFID), near field communication (NFC), Bluetooth low energy(BLE), and global positioning system(GPS). In terms of type, the market is sub-divided into financial, enterprise, infrastructure, public, IT, fixed assets and digital assets. Based on industry vertical, the market is bifurcated further into manufacturing, oil & gas, healthcare, transportation & logistics, and government. Geographically, the global market is divided across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).

Key players of the asset management market analysed in the research includeAmundi Asset Management, BNY Mellon, Capital Group Companies, Allianz, Fidelity Investments, JPMorgan Chase, State Street Global Advisors, Charles Schwab, Vanguard and BlackRock. They have adopted various strategies including new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, agreements, and others to gain a stronghold and international presence across the world.

Top Impacting Factors

Rise in demand for optimum utilisation of assets, surge in need of efficient tracking & management of assets, and minimize the maintenance downtime are the factors that drive the global asset management market. However, the cost and maintenance expenditure for the adoption of any new system can hinder the market growth. Contrarily, increase demand for asset management solutions from industries in developing countries and upsurge in adoption of asset management by manufacturing industry provide lucrative opportunities to the asset management market to grow in the coming years.

Rise in Need For Optimum Utilisation of Assets

Asset management is an integrated and systematic approach, and it has to be implemented from the beginning of acquiring assets into business along with its usage, operation, and disposal in order to optimize the life cycle of assets. It helps in determining which investments should be madeas it affects client's portfolio growth on the daily basis. For instance, a good 'asset management' decision is made by purchasing an expensive, high specification stainless steel piping system with in an industrial process initially. But in coming years, the maintenance costs will be low.

The life of asset is expected long over years, chance of risk in terms of machine failure is also low. All these factors ensure low risk and provide relief to the organisation from health, safety and environmental prospective. The total life cycle costs, therefore, may lower. Hence, purchasing an expensive piping system in the beginning with in an industrial process is a good asset management decision because it minimizes the overall risk of organisation.

As per survey conducted by PWCCompany, of asset management 2020, SAAAME i.e. South America, Asia, Africa, and Middle East is the untapped region for asset management compared to the developed countries.Hence, SAAAME region provide an opportunity to the asset management market to create new pool of assets in order to utilize by asset managers. SAAAME has almostmore than $59 trillion affluent and HNWI customers there, which is the main key factor for driving the adoption of asset management among consumers.

Only 40% of asset managers are existed in developed countries, and they are looking for the other countries to develop and enhance long term future belief in asset management, expand franchise to create more wealth from the untapped assets.Therefore, SAAAME is the highlighted region for the asset managers to grow. However, the majority of assets are dominated in the US and Europe.

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global asset management industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global asset management market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global asset management market growth scenario.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global asset management market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Leading Market Players: -

ABB

BlackRock, Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc.

FMR LLC.

IBM Corporation

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.

Morgan Stanley

Oracle Corporation.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

SAP SE

