05 June 2024

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Czech Republic is accredited in Turkmenistan

On June 4, 2024, on instructions of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the Mejlis D. Gulmanova accepted credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Czech Republic to Turkmenistan Lubomir Frebort.

On behalf of the head of state, the head of the national Parliament congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to a responsible diplomatic post, wishing him success in activities aimed at strengthening friendly relations and effective interstate dialogue developed on a bilateral and multilateral basis.

Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome on Turkmen soil, Lubomir Frebort conveyed best wishes from the leadership of the Czech Republic to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

During the talk, the Ambassador was informed about the priorities of the domestic and foreign policy pursued by the head of Turkmenistan, the most important vector of which is a consistently implemented strategy based on the principles of positive neutrality, equality and mutually beneficial cooperation.

When exchanging views on the prospects for building up bilateral relations, the importance of the results achieved in the development of relations in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, including at the parliamentary level, was emphasized.

At the end of the meeting, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Czech Republic to Turkmenistan Lubomir Frebort once again assured that he would make every effort to further develop fruitful cooperation that meets the interests of the two countries.