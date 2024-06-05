On the heels of the latest Ayungin conflict, Tolentino presses the passage of the Maritime Zones Act

Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' N. Tolentino on Wednesday stressed the importance of passing the Philippine Maritime Zones Act (Senate Bill No. 2492), following the latest altercation between Philippine Navy and Chinese Coast Guard personnel at the Ayungin Shoal.

Interviewed on Headstart on ANC, Tolentino, the principal author and sponsor of SBN 2492, said the measure will fortify the country's claims in the WPS, and implement domestically the historic Hague Arbitral Ruling of 2016 which favored the Philippines.

He also explained that the measure would act as a "foundational law" that "will pave the way for other (similar) laws that can be passed by Congress."

Asked by Headstart host Karen Davila if the bill's passage would prevent a newly elected President to just change foreign policy with relation to the WPS conflict, the senator agreed.

Furthermore, he said the measure will become part of the global regime of laws under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea or UNCLOS .

"The Maritime zones law, once signed and approved by he President, will have to be submitted to the United Nations Secretary General, not just for compilation, but for dissemination to all member-states, including states which are not signatories to UNCLOS."

"(The law) will be part of the global regime of laws (and) it will make the next president abide by the Maritime Zones Law," he concluded.