David Mandrake Selected for Key Role as Amicus Curiae Investigator for IRMCT
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Mandrake, a distinguished legal professional, has been selected for anticipated assignments as an Amicus Curiae Investigator for the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT). This unique role highlights his expertise and ability to provide independent investigations and expert opinions to support the tribunal's mission of ensuring justice for crimes committed in Rwanda and the former Yugoslavia.
The IRMCT was established to carry forward the vital functions of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) and the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY). As an Amicus Curiae Investigator, David Mandrake will play a vital role in:
• Tracking and prosecuting remaining fugitives from the Rwandan Genocide.
• Conducting appeals and other legal proceedings related to cases initially handled by the ICTR and ICTY.
• Managing the archives of both tribunals.
• Protecting witnesses and providing support to ongoing investigations and trials.
David Mandrake's extensive career includes several notable achievements and memberships:
• Admission to the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) List of Professional Investigators at The Hague. This recognition underscores his expertise in international criminal investigations.
• Member of the International Bar Association, a global organization that brings together legal professionals and supports the advancement of the rule of law.
• Professional Member of the Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, an association dedicated to supporting and enhancing the effectiveness of prosecutors and the pursuit of justice.
• Certified In-House Counsel with the Association of Corporate Counsel. This certification highlights his proficiency and commitment to providing top-tier legal counsel within corporate environments.
David Mandrake has numerous higher academic qualifications and professional credentials related to his broad and diverse work experience. He has been a career private investigator for more than thirty years, licensed in several countries including the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. He is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives in the United Kingdom and the World Association of Detectives.
Along with his career as a professional investigator, David acts as a Legal Services Program Manager for an International Advocacy Organization in Washington DC, where he leads efforts in providing legal advocacy services for individuals facing human rights abuses and violations of international humanitarian law. He also serves as an NGO delegate for an international charitable organization with UN Consultative Status, further demonstrating his dedication to global humanitarian efforts.
Additionally, David Mandrake serves as a volunteer International Human Law (IHL) Training Instructor for the American Red Cross in the National Capital and Greater Chesapeake Region. In this role, he educates and trains individuals on the principles and applications of international humanitarian law, contributing to the promotion and understanding of legal standards in conflict and post-conflict situations.
David Mandrake’s multifaceted expertise and commitment to justice make him a valuable asset to the IRMCT and its mission. His work will continue to uphold the principles of justice and accountability, contributing to global efforts to address serious international crimes.
