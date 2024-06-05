BellaSeno Receives Financial Support Through Queensland’s Industry Partnership Program

Funding to support establishment of the world´s first fully automated production facility for resorbable medical scaffolds based in Australia

AI-driven, no-touch manufacturing to ensure highest quality, safety and sterility levels

Designed to manufacture up to 100,000 scaffolds per annum at full capacity

Leipzig, Germany, and Queensland, Australia. June 5, 2024 – BellaSeno GmbH, an ISO 13485-certified medtech company developing resorbable scaffolds using additive manufacturing technologies, announced today that its Australian subsidiary has received financial assistance through the Queensland Government’s Industry Partnership Program.

The proceeds will be used to establish the world´s first fully automated, TGA/ISO 13485-certified manufacturing facility for 3D-printed medical implants. The new facility will be designed to manufacture BellaSeno´s innovative, resorbable breast and bone scaffolds in Australia.

The facility will be established at the Herston Health Precinct with assistance from Metro North Health, the largest of the 16 Hospital and Health Services (HHS) that provide public health services in Queensland.

“We are delighted to have received non-dilutive financial support for our Australian activities,” said Dr. Mohit Chhaya, CEO of BellaSeno. “We have developed a sophisticated no-touch manufacturing approach for our leading-edge products in soft and hard tissue regeneration. The establishment of this novel, fully automated facility is globally unique and puts BellaSeno and Queensland at the forefront of creating leading-edge medical scaffolds. The new facility is expected to be functional by mid-2025 and will support the launch of our custom-made breast scaffolds in Australia next year.”

Queensland’s Minister for State Development and Infrastructure, Grace Grace, said the Miles Government is committed to supporting biomedical industry growth and development to increase employment and business opportunities in the state.

“We are delighted that BellaSeno has chosen Queensland to be the home of its new biomanufacturing facility, which builds upon research that was undertaken collaboratively at the Queensland University of Technology and Technical University of Munich. The Miles Government is a strong supporter of the life sciences sector because we can see its important role in improving the health outcomes not just for Queenslanders, but for the whole world. That’s why we have developed the Queensland Biomedical 10-year Roadmap and Action Plan – to support industry growth and to position Queensland as a globally competitive Asia-Pacific biomedical industry hub. And we are backing this plan with investment, including funding through our $415.5 million Industry Partnership Program, which is designed to boost Queensland’s industry footprint, create jobs, strengthen the economy, and support local supply chains,” said Grace Grace, Queensland’s Minister for State Development and Infrastructure.

About BellaSeno

BellaSeno GmbH was founded in 2015 and is headquartered on the BioCity campus in Leipzig, Germany, with a subsidiary in Brisbane, Australia. The Company is developing novel resorbable soft tissue and bone reconstruction implants made by additive manufacturing (3D-printing) under ISO 13485 certification. The Company has received substantial financial support from private investors as well as from the Saxony Development Bank (SAB), the European Fund for Regional Development (EFRE), Germany´s Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) and the Australian government. The Company has been co-funded from tax resources based on the budget adopted by the members of Saxony State Parliament.





