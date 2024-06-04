Senate Bill 1238 Printer's Number 1673
PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1673
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1238
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, ROTHMAN, VOGEL, BAKER, LANGERHOLC AND
J. WARD, JUNE 4, 2024
REFERRED TO FINANCE, JUNE 4, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 24 (Education) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in preliminary provisions relating to retirement
for school employees, further providing for definitions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "governmental entity" in
section 8102 of Title 24 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended to read:
§ 8102. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this part shall
have, unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, the
meanings given to them in this section:
* * *
"Governmental entity." Board of school directors, board of
public education, intermediate unit board of directors, area
vocational-technical board, any governing board of any agency or
authority created by them, and the Commonwealth. The term does
not include an association authorized to receive membership dues
