Senate Bill 186 Printer's Number 1678

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 169

PRINTER'S NO. 1678

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

186

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, COLLETT, PHILLIPS-HILL, DUSH,

SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK, BROWN, MASTRIANO, TARTAGLIONE, COMITTA,

STEFANO, ROBINSON, SAVAL AND CAPPELLETTI, JANUARY 30, 2023

SENATOR BAKER, JUDICIARY, AS AMENDED, JUNE 4, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title TITLES 18 (Crimes and Offenses) AND 61 (PRISONS

AND PAROLE) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, making

editorial changes to replace references to the term "child

pornography" with references to the term "child sexual abuse

material."

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 3051(k) and 6312(d) heading and

Subchapter C heading of Chapter 76 of Title 18 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:

§ 3051. Civil causes of action.

* * *

(k) Definitions.--The following words and phrases when used

in this section shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Sex trade." An act, which if proven beyond a reasonable

doubt, could support a conviction for violation or attempted

violation of Chapter 59 (relating to public indecency) or

section 6312 (relating to sexual abuse of children).

