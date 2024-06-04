Senate Bill 186 Printer's Number 1678
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
186
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, COLLETT, PHILLIPS-HILL, DUSH,
SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK, BROWN, MASTRIANO, TARTAGLIONE, COMITTA,
STEFANO, ROBINSON, SAVAL AND CAPPELLETTI, JANUARY 30, 2023
SENATOR BAKER, JUDICIARY, AS AMENDED, JUNE 4, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title TITLES 18 (Crimes and Offenses) AND 61 (PRISONS
AND PAROLE) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, making
editorial changes to replace references to the term "child
pornography" with references to the term "child sexual abuse
material."
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 3051(k) and 6312(d) heading and
Subchapter C heading of Chapter 76 of Title 18 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:
§ 3051. Civil causes of action.
* * *
(k) Definitions.--The following words and phrases when used
in this section shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Sex trade." An act, which if proven beyond a reasonable
doubt, could support a conviction for violation or attempted
violation of Chapter 59 (relating to public indecency) or
section 6312 (relating to sexual abuse of children).
