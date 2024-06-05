Free State Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs commemorates World Environmental Day, 5 and 7 Jun

In commemoration of World Environmental Day, the Free State Department of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs (DESTEA) in partnership with other National Government Departments, Central University of Technology (CUT), Vaal Central Water and Rand Water will embark on various activities to raise awareness, encouraging action to protect the planet and keep the environment clean.



This year’s theme for World Environment Day is “land restoration, desertification, and drought resilience” under the slogan “Our land. Our future. We are #GenerationRestoration.”



The purpose behind commemorating the said day is to raise the environment on managing river health, promoting recycling and re use of waste material to limit amounts ending up at landfills. This initiative requires community participation and commitment about the precursors of air pollution, the implications of air pollution on human well-being as well the impact on biological diversity.



Furthermore, the environmental career expo intended to create a dialogue with relevant stakeholders and keep school learners informed of opportunities within the environmental management sector.



The departmental activities to commemorate World Environmental day will unfold as follows:

Clean-up campaign

Date: Wednesday, 05 June 2024

Time: 09:00 – 13:00

Venue: Central University of Technology (IGYM building), @ 10h30 proceed to Mangaung Canal next to Free State Stadium for clean-up session.

Environmental Career Expo

Date: Friday, 07 June 2024

Time: 09:00 – 14:00

Venue: Deneysville-Vaal Dam



Various stakeholders within their respective fields will share their expertise with more than 300 school learners across Fezile Dabi District Municipality on critical matters concerning the environmental sector including walkabout at exhibition stalls to get a better perspective and understanding towards the sector.

Media enquiries:

Mojalefa Mphapang

Cell: 072 712 6617

Monde Matsha

Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 066 050 8908