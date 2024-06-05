Monetary and financial statistics – April 2024

MACAU, June 5 - According to statistics released today (5 June) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply rebounded in April. Meanwhile, resident deposits rose from a month ago whereas loans to residents posted a decline.

Money supply

Currency in circulation and demand deposits dropped 0.9% and 0.3% respectively. M1 thus decreased 0.5% from one month earlier. On the other hand, quasi-monetary liabilities grew 0.1%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, rebounded 0.1% to MOP745.8 billion. On an annual basis, M1 fell 7.0% whereas M2 rose 3.1%. The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 33.7%, 44.9%, 7.2% and 12.7% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits grew 0.1% from the preceding month to MOP725.1 billion while non-resident deposits increased 3.5% to MOP327.5 billion. Meanwhile, public sector deposits with the banking sector rose 4.1% to MOP200.9 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector increased 1.6% from a month earlier to MOP1,253.5 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 19.9%, 45.4%, 8.1% and 24.9% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector fell 0.9% from a month ago to MOP532.4 billion. On the other hand, external loans grew 2.2% to MOP548.6 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector went up by 0.6% from a month earlier to MOP1,081.0 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 20.7%, 44.9%, 11.9% and 19.5% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-April, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector decreased from 58.6% at end-March to 57.5%. Meanwhile, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors decreased from 87.1% to 86.2%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 58.5% and 55.3% respectively. Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio increased from 4.2% at end-March to 4.3%.

Detailed Monetary and Financial Statistics are available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications?type=financial_statistics_monthly