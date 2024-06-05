Police in Makira/Ulawa Province effectively roll out Crime Prevention Strategy

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Kirakira Police Station in Makira Ulawa province have conducted a week long training for Crime Prevention Committees (CPC) in ward 18, 19 and 20 from 25 to 31 May 2024.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Makira Ulawa Province Superintendent Peter Sitai says, “It is a follow-up on previous crime prevention related trainings that have been conducted in the area during the initial stage of community Bye-Law formation.”

PPC Sitai says, “The training is aim at educating community members about the importance of SARA (scan, analysis, response, and assessment) model and SWOT (strength, weakness, opportunity, threat) analysis as the most needed tools to response effectively to various antisocial issues arising in the communities.”

“Homebrew making, substance abuse, rebellious act by youths, disorderly behaviors, theft, willful damage of properties are the most common antisocial issues faced nowadays,” PPC Sitai adds.

“Total of 248 participants comprised of both men and women who attended the training represented different sectors (women, youth, chiefs and teachers) of the community from the villages of Waihaga, Anganiwai, Maro, Marunga, Parego, Apurahe, Piruma, Hautarohagi, Hinikawa, and Marogu.”

Team Leader Police Sergeant says, “You are fortunate to be chosen to attend this training. I appeal to all of you participants to make good use of the skills acquired.”

The participants have commended the Kirakira Police for the training and stated that without police they will not be able to learn the skills to enable them to deal with some of the contemporary issues experienced in their communities.

Makira Ulawa province has total of 162 active Crime Prevention Committees throughout the entire province, which have proven effective to minimize crime in the community.

PPC Sitai appeals to the people of Makira to support the work of the Crime Prevention Committees as this is an effective policing approach which law and order can be easily maintained in the community.

Group photo

RSIPF Press