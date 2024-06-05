HENSOLDT, Lufthansa Technik Defense and Bombardier Defense Announce Significant Progress on Global Aircraft Modification for German PEGASUS Program

Bombardier’s Global 6000 aircraft is the platform of choice by the German air force and the Cyber Command (CIR) to integrate the HENSOLDT Kalætron Integral signals intelligence (SIGINT) system for airborne surveillance missions

As part of its modification work package, Bombardier is establishing critical foundations for the aircraft’s upcoming systems integration, to be completed by Lufthansa Technik Defense in Hamburg, Germany

First aircraft has rolled out of Bombardier Defense modification line in Wichita, Kansas, to prepare for ground testing





BERLIN, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HENSOLDT, Lufthansa Technik Defense and Bombardier Defense announced today, on time for the ILA Berlin 2024 airshow, that the highly-specialized modification work on the Persistent German Airborne Surveillance System (PEGASUS) has achieved a significant milestone.

Led by HENSOLDT for the German armed forces, the PEGASUS signal intelligence (SIGINT) system will be integrated on the Bombardier Global 6000 aircraft, the optimal platform to complete these critical missions. As part of this program, Bombardier was tasked with the foundational modification work package, collaboratively working with Lufthansa Technik Defense, who will complete the system integration at its special-mission centre in Hamburg, Germany. The first aircraft has now rolled out from the Bombardier Defense modification line in Wichita and is being prepared for the start of ground testing and for the subsequent flight. The remaining two aircraft are undergoing modifications in Bombardier’s facility.

“Bombardier Defense is proud to have the trust of HENSOLDT, Lufthansa Technik Defense and the Luftwaffe to complete this critical work on the high-performing Global 6000 aircraft for the Pegasus program,” said Steve Patrick, Vice President for Bombardier Defense. “Thanks to our companies’ continued close collaboration and joint expertise, we are making important strides and have a clear line of sight on the aircraft’s upcoming milestones, including the start of the flight test campaign in the coming months.”

“The roll-out following the recent passing of the Critical Design Review clearly shows that the PEGASUS program is on track,” says Jürgen Halder, Vice President Airborne SIGINT at HENSOLDT. “The underlying reconnaissance solution ‘KALAETRON Integral’ offers a worldwide unique high-performance reconnaissance capability based on powerful German key technology.”

“The roll-out of the first structurally modified Global 6000 aircraft indeed marks a major milestone, not just as an important prerequisite for Lufthansa Technik Defense’s PEGASUS work packages, but for the overall progress of this pioneering signals intelligence aircraft project,” says Michael von Puttkamer, Vice President Special Aircraft Services at Lufthansa Technik. “We thank HENSOLDT and Bombardier for the good cooperation, and we almost can’t wait to see this aircraft taking to the air, performing its flight tests and returning to Hamburg again, where in the upcoming systems integration phase we will be proud to build on the high-quality work of the team in Wichita.”

In June 2021, HENSOLDT was awarded the contract to supply an airborne system for electronic signals intelligence on board three Bombardier jets based on its "Kalætron Integral" system, which collects and analyzes military signals from radar and radio systems. Since that award, HENSOLDT, Lufthansa Technik Defense and Bombardier have collaborated closely on a joint design activity. At the end of 2023, HENSOLDT’s overall mission system design successfully passed customer acceptance. More recently, extensive structural modification work has been performed to prepare the first aircraft at Bombardier Defense’s U.S. base in Wichita, Kansas, which houses an important contingent of the company’s experienced and skilled defense workforce. This will also be the site of the initial ground and flight test activities. Upon completion of initial testing, each aircraft will be transferred to Lufthansa Technik Defense’s facilities in Hamburg for further integration work.

The overall program is valued at over one billion euros. HENSOLDT is acting as general contractor and bears overall responsibility for the realization of the project. Lufthansa Technik Defense will act as a subcontractor, procuring the modified aircraft from Bombardier and fitting and integrating the reconnaissance system developed by HENSOLDT into the platform. Many small and medium sized enterprises from all over Germany, Canada and the U.S. are involved in the project as part of the supply chain for all companies bringing Pegasus to the finish line.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

About HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT is a leading company in the European defence industry with a global reach. Based in Taufkirchen near Munich, the company develops complete sensor solutions for defence and security applications. As a system integrator, HENSOLDT offers platform-independent, networked solutions. Being a technology leader, the company is also driving forward the development of defence electronics and optronics and is continuously expanding its portfolio based on innovative approaches to data fusion, artificial intelligence and cyber security. In 2023, HENSOLDT achieved a turnover of 1.85 billion euros. Following the acquisition of ESG GmbH, the company employs around 8,000 people. HENSOLDT is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the MDAX.

www.hensoldt.net

About Lufthansa Technik Defense

Since 2023, Lufthansa Technik AG has underlined its strategic decision to participate more strongly in the market for the maintenance of military aircraft with its Lufthansa Technik Defense brand, under which all activities in the defense business for the German Armed Forces and its NATO partners are bundled. Besides the PEGASUS project, Lufthansa Technik is also part of the industrial teams in various other current modernization and procurement programs for the German air and naval forces, such as the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft or the CH-47 Chinook heavy transport helicopter. In addition, Lufthansa Technik Defense has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Lockheed Martin, Rheinmetall and ESG for the technical support of the future German fleet of F-35 fighter aircraft.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5560f21-0d1c-4243-acb1-9444959557a3