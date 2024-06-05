TRAFFIC DELAY to Begin on Wednesday June 5, 2024, for County Route 9, Gregory’s Run, and on WV 20 Near Lumberport

Page Content

There will be traffic delays on County Route 9, Gregory’s Run, and on WV 20 near Lumberport, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting on Wednesday June 5, 2024, for ditching and shoulder work. Daytime operations only.



One lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​