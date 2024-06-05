Lane Closure on County Route 74 (Fish Creek Road), to Begin Wednesday, June 5, 2024

A portion of County Route 74 (Fish Creek Road), located at milepost 3.50, near Big Tribble Bridge, will be restricted to one lane, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, through Friday, June 7, 2024, for paving. Motorists should reduce speed and expect delays in this area. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
