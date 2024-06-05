Inari Medical, Inc. Stockholders: Robbins LLP Urges Investors to Contact the Firm for Information About the NARI Class Action

SAN DIEGO, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all purchasers of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) common stock between February 24, 2022 and February 28, 2024. Inari is a medical device company that specializes in developing, manufacturing and commercializing catheter-based technologies for treating venous thromboembolism (“VTE”), a condition that occurs when a blood clot forms in a vein, usually in the lower leg, thigh, or pelvis.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI) Failed to Disclose that Bribes and Kickbacks Would Negatively Impact its Financial Results

According to the complaint, on February 29, 2024, Inari disclosed it received a civil investigative demand by the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) over certain payments to healthcare professionals relating to meals and consulting services, and warned that “depending on the outcome of the investigation, there may be a material impact on our business, results of operations, or financial condition.” The complaint alleges that in response, analysts downgraded the Company's stock. On this news, Inari's share price fell over $12 per share, or 21%, to close at $46.12 per share on February 29, 2024.

Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by July 12, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

